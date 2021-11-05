We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is the This Morning forest? Viewers are wondering where the new filming spot is located as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield do a daily link from the ITV daytime studio to the woodland for fashion segments each day.

The autumnal backdrop is the perfect location for presenting the perfect winter coats and Hygge home buys and since the forest was snapped up by the production company, it’s certainly been put to use.

Forget the studio’s Spin to Win or cookery segment, viewers are dying to know if the showbiz forest is on their doorsteps.

We look at all you need to know about the new This Morning filming location….

Where is the This Morning forest?

The This Morning forest location has not yet been disclosed by the broadcaster. All this week the show has been showing its support for the COP26 climate conference by sharing easy ways you can do your bit for the planet.

This ties in with the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative – which invites the public to plant a tree ahead of the 2022 Platinum Jubilee – after she met up with Prince Charles to kick-start the programme.

Has This Morning bought a forest?

Yes, This Morning has bought a forest. Holly and Phil announced that the ITV programme had bought a forest as part of a drive to “go green” and stop the woodland from ever being built on.

At the end of September Holly and Phil broadcast the show live from the forest and since then they’ve held spot segments with the likes of Lisa Snowdon hosting her fashion pieces from the heart of the woodland.

When announcing the news at the start of September, Holly and Phil confirmed that it is the show’s “biggest-ever project.”

“Covid has made us all appreciate the natural world around us and we thought we’d like to continue that new-found appreciation by doing our little bit to help the planet,” Phillip said.

“Which is why we’ve bought a forest!” Holly added.

Phil then clarified, “Well, the show has bought a forest.”

The show has recently given viewers an update on its progress of “going green” and shared a clip of the things they have since changed and shared it with followers on Instagram.

‘This Morning goes (and stays) green! 🍃. We’ve been very busy behind the scenes, making sure we minimise our carbon footprint. Here’s a couple of the things we’ve done:

– We bought a forest that will never be built over, and we use LED lighting and green fuels to power our kit.

– Food from our cooking segments is donated to City Harvest and given to those in need.’

Where is This Morning located?

This Morning is located Studio TC3, Television Centre at White City, London.

The show moved here back in 2018 from its former location of the London Studios on the South Bank of the River Thames.