Sex Education season 4 release date, cast and trailer

Sex Education season 4 is nearly here and this is not a drill! With a release date now confirmed, here's everything we know about the new season we've all been waiting for.

Sex Education season 3 finished with too many things we need a follow up on. Just when Otis and Maeve pulled themselves together and were about to get it on, she hot footed it to America to spend a year being even more gifted and clever. Jean gave birth, nearly died, then realised Jakob isn't the father! Eric and Adam were no more, and when Hope (thankfully) left Moordale as headmistress, even Moordale became no more; the investors announced they would no longer be funding the infamous school.

Viewers have been desperate to find out what happens to Otis, Maeve, Eric, and all the other fan favourites.

Sex Education season 4 will come out on Netflix on September 21, 2023.

Sadly, season 4 will the very last, but creator Laurie Nunn has promised fans the series will go out on a high. In a letter penned to viewers, the screenwriter wrote "It's been a while since you heard from us. This Autumn we're back with season 4, coming to Netflix on September 21st.

She continued "A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty. The painful awkwardness, the crushes, and big, big, feelings."

Nunn went on to say "Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear this was the right time to graduate."

The letter concluded by saying "Goodbyes are the worst, but let's celebrate the good times we've had. Laurie xo."

Sex Education season 4: Cast

Returning regular cast members include:

Asa Butterfield as Otis

as Otis Emma Mackey as Maeve

as Maeve Gillian Anderson as Jean

as Jean Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

as Eric Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee

Connor Swindells as Adam

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson

Mimi Keene as Ruby

George Robinson as Isaac

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne

Dua Saleh as Cal

Alistair Petrie as Michael

Samantha Spiro as Maureen

Jim Howick as Colin

Rakhee Thakrar as Emily

Daniel Ings as Dan

Joining the cast will be Emmy award winning Schitt’s Creek star, Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Jodie Turner Smith (The Last Ship, Anne Boleyn), comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Notably absent from the cast list is Ola actress Patricia Allison. She was one of a number of former cast members who revealed they wouldn't be returning. Speaking on the Capital Xtra radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie, the actress said "I have absolutely loved being on Sex Education so much and playing Ola, but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four."

She continued "I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys, but I’m just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve genuinely loved it." Allison was last seen in Disney+ show Extraordinary, as a girl awaiting her superpower in a world where everyone gets one.

Sex Education season 4 trailer

The season 4 synopsis reads "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level.

There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Other popular show we recommend checking out on Netflix include Fatal Seduction, Fake Profile, and Obsession - these are especially good if you like a little steaminess with your drama.