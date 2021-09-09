We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is Jennifer Lawrence's baby due and who is she married to? Here's what we know after the Hunger Games star confirmed her first pregnancy.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child as the actress’s reps have now confirmed the speculative reports and fans are overjoyed with the happy news.

But for many – fans and those who just love a good celebrity love story – will be wondering when is Jennifer Lawrence’s baby due and who is she married to?

Jennifer’s pregnancy comes just days after Kylie Jenner revealed she was expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

We look at when we might expect the new arrival to land…

When is Jennifer Lawrence’s baby due?

Jennifer Lawrence’s baby is expected to be due sometime between December 2021 and February 2022 but this is not official.

The due date can roughly be calculated according to when a woman confirms her pregnancy, which is advised not before 12 weeks. Therefore if she is in her second trimester – more than 12 weeks pregnant – the above date range would be expected.

Although this is merely speculation at this point as neither Jennifer nor Cooke have confirmed the due date or what gender their baby will be.

In July, the Hunger Games star looked radiant when she was pictured wearing a chic white dress with short sleeves and polka dots, a Dior thin leather belt, outside Dior, during Paris Fashion Week.

Who is Jennifer Lawrence married to?

Jennifer Lawrence is married to an art dealer called Cooke Maroney. He directs the prestigious Gladstone gallery In New York.

The pair married in October 2019 on the beautiful island of Rhode Island, where they were surrounded by A-list friends and family – with guests ranging from Emma Stone and Kris Jenner to Adele.

Jen, 31, and Cooke were first rumoured to be dating back in June 2018 after they met through mutual friends, and they announced their engagement in February 2019.

Jennifer is very private about her personal life – she doesn’t even own an Instagram account – but she has previously opened up about her relationship with Cooke.

Speaking about their relationship and choice to marry, Jen said he is the “greatest person” she’s ever met.

She confessed on Catt Sandler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sandler, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?

“It’s just – this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s – you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

What is Jennifer Lawrence’s net worth?

The actress is estimated to be worth more than $160 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is currently starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

In 2015 and 2016 Jennifer was the world’s highest-paid actress, with her films grossing over $6 billion worldwide to date.

In 2013, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook.