Where is Dan Walker today? Here’s why he’s not on BBC Breakfast

Where is Dan Walker today? BBC Breakfast fans have been wondering why the Strictly star has been absent from the popular show.

Loyal BBC Breakfast viewers have questioned if there’s been a shake-up at the broadcasting house after Dan Walker failed to return to screens following the Christmas break.

And comes after others asked why aren’t Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today?

Where is Dan Walker today?

Dan Walker has confirmed on Twitter that he is simply ‘not in this week’ after fans asked why he was missing from the BBC Breakfast sofa today.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 star tweeted, ‘Just so you know… I haven’t left #BBCBreakfast, I haven’t ‘taken some time out after Strictly’ and there hasn’t been a ‘major presenter shake-up’ I’m just not in this week.xxxxx,’ to silence the speculative reports.

Dan is spending time with his family, including his wife Sarah.

It comes after there was a change in presenters on the BBC Breakfast sofa following the departure of Louise Minchin last year.

Sally Nugent joined as Louise’s replacement and she normally sits beside Dan for the Monday to Wednesday shows.

Also on the rotating lineup is Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

One fan joked, ‘Still waiting for you to take the what was @piersmorgan role on @GMB’ as the rival TV presenters regularly threw jibes at each other on social media, with Piers Morgan most recently reignited the feud.

Another fan said, ‘You are entitled to time off Dan. I don’t understand the mentality of some, who claim there has been a shake up on Breakfast when a presenter is missing. They have too much time on their hands. Enjoy your week off…’

Judging by his Twitter feed, Dan enjoyed a winter walk with his family at Chatsworth House during his time away from telly this week.

Meanwhile, holding the fort on Tuesday was Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson, to which Dan joked, ‘What? You told me #bbcbreakfast wasn’t on this week and that you were ‘in the Maldives’’

Dan was last hosting BBC breakfast in the studio on 28th December alongside Luxmy Gopal so he didn’t get a full festive break.

BBC Breakfast is on BBC One weekdays from 6am.