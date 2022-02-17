We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Channel 5 viewers are wondering where is Jeremy Vine and why isn’t he on his Channel 5 show? after the presenter was notably missing from screens.

Jeremy is a regular host on The Jeremy Vine Show which airs weekdays on Channel 5 between 9.15am and 12.15pm and also presents a lunchtime show on BBC Radio 2 but the star is unexpectedly not at work this week.

So as Jeremy Vine fans wonder where he is, we look at why he’s missing from his shows…

Where is Jeremy Vine?

Jeremy Vine is currently recovering from a bike accident after he revealed he was knocked out when he fell from his Penny Farthing bicycle.

He took to Twitter to explain to his fans what had happened and how he was feeling. He uploaded a video clip, in which he said, “All is well, I’ve been in the wars a little bit as my mum would always say. Look at the black eye there and broke my glasses because I came off my penny farthing and I know, the thing is when you’re on it you’re eight foot up and I was basically on grass and no one around and I think this is what happened…”

He went on to explain what happened using a cartoon graphic, he said, “I didn’t see the divot, front wheel into it, over the handlebars, landed on my head and crowd gathered. Luckily I have got spare glasses.

“When I went to A&E they said you’re fine, you’re lucky, and they said we’ve never written this on the form before.”

The clip showed his discharge paperwork which read, “Head Injury, was riding a penny farthing and thinks he hit a patch of mud on the grass, came down and was knocked out.”

Why isn’t Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show?

Jeremy Vine isn’t on his Channel 5 show because he is on a week-long holiday and he is also recovering from a black eye following his bike accident.

He tweeted an update to his fans which read, “As mentioned @JeremyVineOn5 and @BBCRadio2 earlier, YES I came off my Penny Farthing.

“Several hours after the accident I got the all-clear from Dominika, a phenomenal doctor at my local A&E, where thankfully they were extremely quiet on Sunday. I regret riding on grass, which stopped me seeing a divot.

“This was the first Penny Farthing injury the hospital staff could remember seeing, which suggests they are normally extremely safe to ride. I was wearing a helmet. Someone who saw me fly over the handlebars said I “hit the ground headfirst.” I was on my back when I came to.

“The one design flaw in the Penny Farthing seems to be the tendency for the rider to be sent high into the air if it stops suddenly. I’m on holiday this week but have promised my family my next ride will be under supervision. Thanks all and sorry to trouble you.”

But fans have been sending their get well wishes.

One fan tweeted, “Sorry to hear this Jeremy. I came off my road bike after hitting a pothole and hit my head off the road. Knocked out, broken teeth and a lot of pain. Haven’t ridden since. Hope this fall hasn’t put you off.”

Another fan put, “Hope you’re feeling better soon Jeremy, hope it hasn’t put you off the Penny Farthing.”

And a third fan added, “Hope you’re feeling better soon Mr. V! Best get back on the bike soon to build your confidence back up. Happy (and safe) riding!”

Who is standing in for Jeremy Vine on Channel 5?

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Iain Dale and Rufus Hound are standing in for Jeremy Vine on today’s show alongside Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije and Storm Huntley.

Jeremy Vine previously appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with Snoochie Shy.

The Jeremy Vine Show is on Channel 5 weekdays from 9.15am to 12.15pm.