Is Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast married and where is she from?

BBC Breakfast has has a shake up in recent months with the departure of Louise Minchin and also Dan Walker who announced he is quitting his job as Breakfast host. Now fans are wondering if Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast is married after the business and consumer presenter returned to our screens.

With the rising prices of energy affecting the cost of living, people are looking at ways of saving money on fuel and energy bills, and therefore money saving news and hacks are proving to be popular and with this fans want to know more about Nina Warhurst – especially now fan favourite Dan is leaving the show.

Viewers already know about Sally Nugent and Naga Munchetty as we look at all you need to know about Nina…

Is Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast married?

Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast is married to Ted who works as a caterer. The couple first met in Tisno, Croatia in 2013 and married on 21st March 2014.

They recently celebrated their eighth anniversary, Nina uploaded a loved up snap and captioned it, “Went out, drank margaritas, chatted cobblers, danced with strangers 🎈❤️ Met this stranger on a dance floor 8 years ago and he’s stuck with me now. That night, and last night organised by @lukeunabomber who knows how to do a do don’t you ? First dance floor shuffle since pre pandemic felt marvellous. With added twist of randoms asking me about inflationary pressures and where I’d left my high vis jacket 🦺❤️ Great night. Keep dancing with strangers… who knows where it might end.”

Nina and Ted have two sons called Digby and Michael, and they recently celebrated Mother’s Day together. Nina revealed, “My first Mother’s Day as a mother where I was not working (swipe for first one 😭😭) Tainted *slightly* by a 4/10 hangover, but I was “treated” to a facial by the little one, and I think there was a period of about 43 seconds where 0/4 of us was moaning. I’ll take that. Well done Mums, and well done little people for teaching us more about ourselves than we ever imagined. Now get me back to work 😂😂 💙💙”

Where is Nina Warhurst from?

Nina Warhurst, 41, is from Sale in Manchester. She is an award-winning journalist who works as a business and consumer presenter on BBC Breakfast which films in Salford, Manchester. She first joined the BBC News team back in February 2010 as a correspondent. And previously worked at Channel 5, Channel M in Manchester and Russia Today.

She has also presented for BBC North West Tonight, BBC Sport and Sunday Politics.

Nina moved to Salford from Sale as a teenager and studied History and Politics at the University of Edinburgh. After graduating with a first-class honours MA degree in 2004, she went on to study Broadcast journalism at the University of Westminster, graduating with a PG Dip. in 2005.

Nina Warhurst was presenting the main BBC Breakfast show alongside Dan Walker on Easter Monday and you can watch a clip of them in action below…

What happened to Nina Warhurst?

Nina Warhurst is currently business and consumer presenter on BBC Breakfast – she recently shared her transformation from taking part in her first factory visit for BBC national news back in 2018 compared to a recent one.

“06/04/2018 v 06/04/2022. My first factory visit for BBC national news, and today’s,” she wrote in a post.

“The belly comes, the belly goes, sometimes with babies, sometimes with cheese and crisps. Sometimes with exercise, sometimes with stress. Sometimes it balloons with my menstrual cycle, Sometimes it doesn’t.

“One thing is consistent – men I’ve never met will highlight the fluctuation, and offer me feedback. Cheers fellas. It’s VERY important to me and I take it VERY seriously 🤣🤣🤣

“📸 top prods @ickle_becks & @peterruddick – they love a snack chat and I love them for it 🔥❤️”

Speaking about her early ambitions, Nina recalled, “The development at Salford Quays was unfolding before my eyes and I remember thinking, ‘I hope I can get a job at the BBC.”

“In fact, my Dad kept saving clippings from The Manchester Evening News reports on the relocation for me. I remember him saying ‘there’s got to be a job for you there’ and me replying – ‘they’ll never have me’” she laughed.

BBC Breakfast is on weekdays on BBC One from 6am.

