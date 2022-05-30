We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC Breakfast news viewers are wondering where Sally Bundock is after the TV presenter who normally hosts The Briefing on BBC One has been missing from screens over the last few weeks.

Fans of BBC Breakfast are often asking where Sally Nugent is or where Naga Munchetty is when they don’t see their usual hosts on the show. But this time it’s Sally Bundock who has sparked concern from viewers who are wondering why she isn’t presenting her usual slot.

It comes after Hannah Miller was announced as new business presenter of BBC Breakfast, who is due to join the show in July.

Where is Sally Bundock?

Sally Bundock is currently absent from BBC Breakfast news as she is recovering from an operation on her knee. The TV presenter, who normally hosts the The Briefing on BBC One, has been recovering for the last four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair her ACL, MCL and meniscus – a knee injury.

Before she went on leave, she told fans, “Check out the new pics…I look SO serious!? That’s it from me for a while. I’m on leave for a bit and after that an operation to try and fix my knee. Hopefully all will go well and I will see you in June. Do stay tuned though, there is a top team in my absence.”

Back at the start of May she gave her fans an update on her health, posting a snap of her in a mask and she captioned it, “Here we go – in the hands of a great team at the NHS. They need to fix my ACL, MCL and meniscus. Apparently my kneecap is looking ropey so they may boost that as well. The mind boggles. See you on the other side.”

She later updated fans to say, “Thanks for all the best wishes…. Soon I’ll be in deep sleep.” and Sally’s BBC co-star Carol Kirkwood liked the post in support of her colleague.

And fast-forward four weeks and Sally has been still unable to move properly. Sharing an update, she said, “Recovery: week 4 done : pre-op the consultant warned me it would take some time to recover, walk etc. I didn’t believe him, because of course I am “bionic” right . He was right!! I’m still #grounded #mobilityissues #learningcurve”

In between resting, Sally has been able to spend more time with her family, including watching her sons play squash. She recently posted a snap of her view of the squash court which she playfully captioned, “Squash time – love this game – as do my boys. I’m told I can join them next year. For now I’m a spectator.”

And she’s also attempted to bake a carrot cake while hopping around on one leg. But it didn’t go quite to plan, Sally tweeted, “Once again I’m presented with 2 frisbees – what am I doing wrong ? It’s an easy @bbcgoodfood recipe @MAKEUPBYTRISHA is headed here soon. Icing to the rescue!!”

Who is Sally Bundock’s husband?

Sally Bundock married Paul Bundock in 1999 in Market Harborough, in Leicestershire; but he sadly died in June 2017 from a rare form of cancer called carcinoid tumours. They have three sons and Sally lives in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with them.

Speaking about life after losing Paul, Sally said, “We’ve been honest and open and asked for help anywhere and everywhere where people have been alongside to support us, we’ve thanked them and grabbed their help with both hands and that’s been brilliant for the children because they’ve had this huge support around them, from us, from family, extended family, friends and neighbours, and our Church family.

“So that’s partly why they’re feeling so secure, they’re not alone in this, it’s not just me and them now, we’re part of a big family who are all caring and loving in this situation,” she added.

You can watch BBC Breakfast from 6am to 9am on BBC One.

