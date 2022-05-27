We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC Breakfast viewers are wondering who Hannah Miller is after the star was revealed to be joining the team following the recent departure of Dan Walker.

But while Hannah isn’t replacing Dan on the sofa, alongside colleagues Naga Munchetty, Sally Nugent, and Jon Kay, she will appear on screens during the business news segments from July.

Who is Hannah Miller on BBC Breakfast?

Hannah Miller is set to become the new business presenter at BBC Breakfast. Hannah currently reports on stories across the North of England for ITV News and she was political correspondent for ITV’s Granada Reports, covering politics in the North West of England.

She is set to join BBC Breakfast to present the business news on Thursdays and Fridays, with Nina Warhurst presenting Monday to Wednesday.

She announced her new role on Twitter, telling her followers, “I have a new job..! Looking forward to a fresh challenge with the team at @BBCBreakfast. Thanks to some incredible friends and colleagues for their support over the past seven years @itvnews.” She will join the expanding BBC Breakfast team which includes weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood BBC’s Naga was one of the first to congratulate her new colleague who is set to join the team in July. She tweeted her 270k followers, “Welcome Hannah! Looking forward to working with you.” https://twitter.com/hannahITV/status/1528701595898335232

To which Hannah replied, “Thanks Naga – looking forward to working with you too!”

Hannah told Prolific North, “I am delighted to be joining the BBC Breakfast team at a time where work and money are at the forefront of people’s minds.

“I look forward to continuing the excellent work the team already do in helping audiences to understand complex economic stories, as well as delivering original journalism.”

Hannah also co-presents Peston TV series, and in 2021 she won The Nations and Regions Presenter of the Year Award at the Royal Television Society for ITV News regional programme Granada Reports.

At the time judges praised Hannah for always getting to the “heart of each story with her probing style and authority”.

Where is Hannah Miller on BBC Breakfast from?

Hannah Miller is from Doncaster in South Yorkshire. She announced this recently as Doncaster was one of the towns that recently received ‘city’ status as part of the Queen’s Platinum jubilee celebrations.

Hannah shared, “Hi, I’m Hannah and I’m from the city of Doncaster (They’ve been trying to do this since I was about 12, now to figure out what it really means)”

Her Twitter profile confirms she is currently based in Manchester, and Media CityUK, Salford, Manchester is where BBC Breakfast is filmed and has been since 2012.

Is Hannah Miller married?

It is not known if Hannah Miller is married, single or in a relationship as she has never spoken about her relationship status. She also hasn’t revealed whether she has any children or not.

BBC Breakfast airs 6am-9am weekdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

