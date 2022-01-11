We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Sally Nugent and why isn’t she on BBC Breakfast? Viewers are wondering where the new host has got to and why she hasn’t been presenting this week, having taken over as Louise Minchin’s replacement last year.

Sally, who was announced in October last year as one of the main presenters of the show joining Strictly 2021 star Dan Walker from Monday to Wednesday, has been notably missing from the show and viewers have been wondering why.

It comes after the Breakfast host stood in for Dan Walker last week when fans started asking why he was away.

Where is Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast?

Sally Nugent is not on BBC Breakfast this week as it’s thought the TV presenter is on holiday.

She was missing from Monday and Tuesday’s show and is also expected to be off on Wednesday January 12th, with host Nina Warhurst stepping in to cover her slot.

Ahead of their stint presenting together, Dan shared, ‘Good morning. It’s a busy old show on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Nice to be back on the sofa with @NinaWarhurst.’

It’s not yet known why Sally is absent but it could be that she swapped her holidays with Dan, who confirmed he took time off last week as part of his annual leave, tweeting fans, ‘Just so you know… I haven’t left #BBCBreakfast, I haven’t ‘taken some time out after Strictly’ and there hasn’t been a ‘major presenter shake-up’ I’m just not in this week.’

It seems he was surprised Sally was hosting the show during the first week of January as he tweeted her, ‘What? You told me #bbcbreakfast wasn’t on this week and that you were ‘in the Maldives’ .

So it’s likely that she is using this week as her planned holiday instead.

Meanwhile, Dan isn’t likely to be missing from screens during the planned upcoming Strictly 2022 tour as he admitted he’s not taking part for this reason.

Sally Nugent might be missing from BBC Breakfast presenting duties but she is still switched on on social media, having retweeted some news stories over her absent days.

One viewer tweeted Dan to ask, ‘What have you done with Sally?’ when he announced that he’d be hosting with Nina.

And another concerned viewer asked, ‘No way. Has Sally left? What’s going on? Surely she’s not off to the other side already’ suggesting that she had jumped ship to Good Morning Britain.

While some viewers are wondering what’s happened to Sally, others have praised the new Dan and Nina duo.

One fan wrote, ‘You and Nina make a good team. Very refreshing to see you both first thing in the morning.’

And a second viewer added, ‘Great to see the very lovely Nina on the red sofa presenting Breakfast, you’re a lucky man Mr Walker!’

BBC Breakfast is on weekdays from 6am on BBC One.