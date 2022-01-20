We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Vicky McClure from and does she have any children? TV fans are wondering all about the crime drama star ahead of her return to screens in the new gripping ITV drama Trigger Point.

Most fans will recall Vicky playing the role of Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC police drama Line of Duty as they watched the season six finale. But as Vicky returns to her uniform, she’s switched channels, as this time she’s playing explosives officer Lana Washington, it’s a race against the clock for her and colleague Joel Nutkins (played by Adrian Lester) to investigate a potential bomb factory in a London housing estate when there’s no sign of the bomb makers.

The crime-fighting duo manages to diffuse an IED, but its complexity suggests they’re dealing with sophisticated terrorists.

And as the series unfolds, with residents being evacuated and an even deadlier terrorist threat emerging, viewers want to know more about Vicky off-screen, as we look at all you need to know…

Where is Vicky McClure from?

Vicky McClure is from Wollaton, Nottingham. Born in 1983, Vicky went to Fernwood School and from the age of three, she took dance lessons.

Her stage journey began when she was 11 and auditioned for the Central Junior Television Workshop.

Despite being successful in her first audition, she was called back a week later as another child dropped out. This gave her the chance to be coached and mentored by fellow Nottingham-born actress Samantha Morton.

At 15, she was asked to audition for a part in Shane Meadows’s independent film A Room for Romeo Brass. She was called back, and gained the role of Ladine Brass. She secured an agent but achieved no parts for four years.

Vicky’s talents shone as she successfully auditioned for entry to the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts aged 16, but her family could not afford the tuition fees, her father was a joiner, her mother Carol was a hairdresser and she has an elder sister, Jenny. So she remained at the Workshop.

Vicky started a drama foundation course at the local college upon leaving school, she left to work in retail for high street jewellers H Samuel and then clothing retailer Dorothy Perkins.

She quit acting for 12 months and then went part-time to allow her to audition for parts in London where she secured walk-in parts in soaps and daytime TV.

Vicky has had numerous TV jobs since, she worked on the This is England film and mini-series from 2006 until 2015, portraying the role of Lorraine “Lol” Jenkins. But she turned down a role in Emmerdale to join the cast of the British police procedural television series, Line of Duty in 2012 as DC Kate Fleming, continuing in the role in Series 2 (2014), Series 3 (2016), Series 4 (2017) and Series 5 (2019) and Series 6 (2021).

Becoming a household name, Vicky even had a tram named after her by Nottingham Express Transit and on the day of the naming ceremony in 2015, she was offered free travel after the ceremony, which she accepted.

Is Vicky McClure married?

Vicky McClure is not married, she is in an eight-year relationship with her fiance, Welsh director Jonny Owen. The pair live in Nottingham and have been engaged since 2017.

He relocated to Nottingham to live nearer her family.

Who is Vicky McClure’s husband?

Vicky McClure does not yet have a husband but her fiance is Jonny Owen who is a British producer, actor and writer who has appeared in TV shows including Shameless, Murphy’s Law and My Family.

When Jonny was a teenager he was a Welsh Boys Club Boxing champion, and in 2007 it was his on-screen work that won him a Welsh BAFTA in 2007 for the documentary The Aberfan Disaster which he co-produced with Judith Davies.

Aside from being a filmmaker, he currently hosts TalkSPORT Show – Jonny Owen and Friends 9am every Sunday.

Does Vicky McClure have children?

Vicky McClure doesn’t have any children of her own but her fiance Jonny has one child from his first marriage; daughter, Katie Owen, who is a DJ and cites her father as being the influence behind her career.

Vicky often posts photos with her Nephew Kai – the son of her sister Jenny.

She paid tribute on his birthday sharing a photo with, ‘Happy Birthday Kai!!! I feel like the luckiest Aunty in the world. So incredibly proud of you, and love you more always! Have a great day!! [sic],‘ as the caption.

She does have a family dog called Dre who is a French bulldog and sharpei cross and shares a group photo of all her family.

She has previously opened up on her grandmother’s heartbreaking dementia.

What is Vicky McClure’s net worth?

Vicky McClure is estimated to be worth £13.65million ($19million), according to multiple sources.

Trigger Point is on ITV on Sunday, 23rd January at 9pm.