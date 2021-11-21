We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As 10 celebrities head into the I’m A Celebrity 2021 jungle, viewers are starting to pick out who they think could potentially win the series – even before it’s got underway – and for those who completely missed the Paralympics, you will want to know Who is Kadeena Cox and where is she from?

But before you rush to vote for who you want to do the first bushtucker trial, you might want to learn a bit more about the stars who you might make responsible for collecting the meal tokens and feeding the camp.

After all, if you want them to not starve, you’ve gotta select people for their strongest skillset and some might just surprise you with their incredible ability…

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena Cox is successful cycling and sprinting Paralympian who has continued to make history with her medal-winning ways.

As a British British parasport athlete, she has competed in T38 para-athletics sprint events and C4 para-cycling events.

And she has overcome her health obstacles to ensure that she can follow her passion for running and cycling.

Where is Kadeena Cox from?

Kadeena Cox is an athlete from Leeds. Born on 10th March 1991 to dad Asmond and mum Jasmine, she grew up in a large and busy household. Her dad has three daughters from a previous relationship and her mother Jasmine had two daughters before the couple went on to have a daughter and son together

She started school at Bracken Edge Primary in Chapeltown, Leeds, and later attended Wetherby High School before studying physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Kadeena now lives in Manchester with her miniature dachshund called Mini which she bought before lockdown.

She has previously praised her mother’s support for her as growing up as a young athlete, she captioned a sweet throwback snap, ‘My mum has been my rock throughout my career and growing up, my mum provided me with healthy, nutritious meals to fuel me during training!’

And she told fans of the partnership with Asda, where her mother’s recipes were available for others to enjoy.

Which medals did Kadenna cox win in the Paralympics

Kadeena Cox won a bronze medal in the Women’s 100m T38, a gold medal in the Women’s C4-5 cycling time trial and another gold in the T38 400m sprint when competing for Great Britain in the 2016 summer Paralympics.

In the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games, Kadeena won a gold medal in the C4-5 time trial and another gold in the mixed team sprint C1-5.

Her latest gold medal wins made history as she became the first British Paralympic to win golds in multiple sports at the same games since Isabel Barr won in the 1984 Summer Paralympics.

Did Kadeena Cox win MasterChef?

Kadeena Cox won the 2021 Celebrity MasterChef final. Fresh from scooping two golds at the Tokyo Paralympics, the athlete scored a gold hat-trick when she won the cooking contest following a six week gruelling show.

She fought off competition from 19 other celebrities, to land the culinary title after impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace by cooking a “flawless” three-course meal in two hours.

Kadeena was up against former TOWIE star Meghan McKenna and former EastEnders actor Joe Swash in the final but her winning menus were what won it.

She began with a starter of torched salmon marinated in lime juice with caviar, tempura prawn topped with a crabmeat mayonnaise, asparagus salad, and a Bloody Mary granite.

The Paralympian’s main course consisted of a French trimmed rack of lamb, Caribbean curried goat pie, roasted carrots, spinach, silver skin onions, and a lamb curry sauce,

And dessert was Choux au Craquelin, a pastry filled with mascarpone whipped cream, paired with hazelnut praline crumb and tempered chocolate.

So looks like when she gets to camp she won’t struggle with cooking for her fellow campmates.

Was Kadenna Cox on Googlebox with other athletes?

Kadeena Cox appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021 with fellow athlete Adam Gemili who is a sprinter.

The Channel 4 show saw them appear in episode five which aired on 2nd of July, alongside new famous duos including Jonathan Ross and his family and Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus.

While many knew the sports stars were, there were some viewers who didn’t and tweeted to ask ‘Please tell me i’m not the only person who doesn’t have a clue who these 2 people are?’.

Adam competed in the 2012 Olympics and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

In the early days of his sporting career, Adam won gold at the 2013 European Under 23 Championships. He was also a World Junior Champion and played for Chelsea and Reading as a youth team footballer as per The BBC.

You can watch a clip below about Kadeena and her journey to sporting stardom…

I’m A Celebrity Starts Sunday, 21st November on ITV at 9pm and thereafter it will run daily for around three weeks.