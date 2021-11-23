We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 fans are getting to grips with the confirmed campmates that are going head to head in this year’s show but many are asking what is Kadeena Cox’s Paralympics disability?

Giving up home comforts for three weeks can be a challenge but mixed with a shortage of food and gruelling trials that are filled with creepy crawlies and these 10 celebrities are going to face their fears like never before.

And while some celebs will hope they can escape the physical tasks that lay ahead at Gwrych Castle, the power lies in the hands of the viewer but some fans are wondering what is British gold medal-winning parasport athlete Kadeena Cox’s Paralympic disability? And whether this will impact on the trials she can be voted to do…

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Kadeena Cox, MBE, is a is a TV Presenter and British parasport athlete who has competed in T38 para-athletics sprint events and C4 para-cycling events.

And she is about to take on her toughest challenge yet as a contestant in I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Kadeena won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio. She also won three gold medals in 2015 and 2017 at the World Para Athletic Championships.

Celebrity Gogglebox isn’t Kadeena’s first TV appearance as she also starred in The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off in 2018 and Robot Wars in 2016.

Where is Kadeena Cox from?

Kadeena Cox is from Leeds. She was born on 10th March 1991 to Jamaican migrants. She grew up in a large and busy household. Her dad Asmond Williams had three daughters from a previous relationship and her mother Jasmine had two daughters before the couple went on to have a daughter and son together

Her first school was Bracken Edge Primary in Chapeltown, Leeds. And she later attended Wetherby High School before studying physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University.

She now lives in Manchester with her miniature dachshund called Mini which she bought before lockdown.

What is Kadeena Cox’s Paralympic disability?

Kadeena Cox’s Paralympic disability is she has Multiple Sclerosis – a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves.

There are many possible symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Common symptoms include tiredness, vision problems and problems with walking or balance.

It cannot be cured, but medicines and other treatments can help ease some of the symptoms.

Kadeena previously opened up about the struggles she faces daily. She told The Guardian in 2017, “There are days when I’m spasming to a point where I can’t even push my wheelchair because my arms aren’t working and my legs aren’t working.

“There are nights where I can’t go to sleep because the spasms are so bad or the neural pain is so bad,” she added.

Multiple sclerosis is caused by your immune system mistakenly attacking the brain and nerves. It’s not clear why this happens.

Kadeena has been determined ever since to not let herself become “wheelchair bound”. she explained to her followers on Instagram, ‘Anyone that knows my story, knows that when I was diagnosed the one thing I feared was becoming wheelchair bound and I said to myself then that I’d never give in to a chair.

‘But as my condition changes and throws out more challenges, others suggested getting one to make things easier, allow me to do some stuff and aid my training and protect performances.’

How is Kadeena disabled?

I’m A Celebrity contestant Kadeena Cox’s Paralympic disability happened because she had a stroke back in May 2014 when she entered Loughborough International, she showed symptoms and was rushed to hospital two days later before being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Prior to the stroke, she was a promising able-bodied athlete but it has since transformed her life.

“It was a huge shock when we got the phone call saying Kadeena was unwell and in hospital and to come straight away,” said her dad Asmond Williams, who works in construction.

“We were told she had suffered a stroke and was paralysed down one side. But you can’t have both parents collapsing so I had to be the stronger one for Jasmin who took it really badly. I had to be in control and I’m an optimistic person.

“It was a challenging time, but we had to be there for Kadeena and support and encourage her and she recovered well.”

Kadeena, 30, hasn’t let her disability stop her from competing in the things she is passionate about – sport.

While those with MS can still live full lives. However, some do end up being confined to a wheelchair.

Kadeena took part in Celebrity MasterChef 2021 and went on to win the series, after impressing the judges with her culinary delights. So she shouldn’t have any problems cooking over a campfire.

At the time she confessed, “There are a lot of things I have to deal with. Just injecting myself on a daily basis is something I’d rather not have to do.

“This could get worse with my next relapse. I don’t know. I’ve learnt to get used to the things I deal with now. But it could get worse in the future, whether it’s near or far.”

But Kadeena has fulfilled her sporting dream, having competed in the Paralympics multiple times for athletics and cycling disciplines.

She was awarded MBE by the Queen in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics and earlier this year she became the first baton bearer for the commonwealth games Queen’s baton relay and receive it from the queen herself.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV each night at 9pm/9.15pm and it will run daily for around three weeks.