We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dancing on Ice is back for 2022 and as fans eagerly await its return to screens, there are already celebrities from the lineup ranked as the favourites to win the series as we look at who will win Dancing On Ice 2022?

Twelve celebrities are currently in training ahead of taking to the TV studio ice rink for the 14th series of the hit ITV show with regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield making a return to our screens.

The stars have long since been confirmed, with celebrities now fine-tuning their skating skills behind closed doors, attempting to master spins, jumps, and those nailbiting headbangers.

Who will win Dancing on Ice 2022?

Strictly star Brendan Cole, dancer Regan Gascoigne, and Love Island sweetheart Liberty Poole have been installed as joint 7-2 favourites to win Dancing On Ice 2022 by bookmaker William Hill.

The New Zealand-born ballroom dancer, 45, has been partnered with Vanessa Bauer, Regan has been matched with American figure skater Karina Manta, and star of last summer’s Love Island, Liberty will partner up with Joe Johnson.

In fact, 7-2 Brendan is already sidelined after suffering a head injury in training, while Regan’s involvement – he is a 25-year-old dancer and the youngest of Dad Paul’s three children – perhaps show how seriously the choreography element of the show will be taken by a panel comprised of Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

After William Hill’s favourite trio of Brendan, Regan and Liberty there is then a considerable gap before former England rugby star Ben Foden at 7-1. Foden, who will swap his boots for blades, and becomes the latest in a long line of rugby players to take to the ice.

Great Britain’s first-ever BMX Olympic medallist, Kye Whyte is a 15-2 chance of winning the show outright, as is Kimberly Wyatt, who will follow two fellow Pussycat Dolls onto the ice.

Former S Club 7 star and mum of two Rachel Stevens is an 8-1 shot, The Vamps’ bassist Connor Ball is 12-1, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid is 16-1, Ria Hebden of ITV’s Lorraine fame and Happy Mondays star Bez are both 25-1, before Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor completes the set at 33-1.

Dancing on Ice winner 2022 odds

The Dancing on Ice odds for the outright winner is changing daily so it is always best to check with the individual bookmakers but the current odds held by William Hill are as follows* (*odds correct at time of publishing):

Brendan Cole – 7-2

Regan Gascoigne – 7-2

Liberty Poole – 7-2

Ben Foden – 7-1

Kimberley Wyatt – 15-2

Kye Whyte – 15-2

Rachel Stevens – 8-/1

Connor Ball – 12-1

Stefanie Reid – 16-1

Ria Hebden – 25-1

Bez – 25-1

Sally Dynevor – 33-1

Who has replaced John Barrowman as judge?

Oti Mabuse has replaced John Barrowman as a judge on Dancing on Ice 2022. The Strictly professional dancer was confirmed as his replacement following the Strictly final.

Announcing the news that Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is going to be a judge Dancing on Ice, the show tweeted, ‘Welcome to the Dancing On Ice family, Oti Mabuse! Meet the judges for the brand-new series, returning this January on ITV and ITV Hub.’

Oti is set to join existing judges Ashley Banjo, and legendary skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel.

Who was the Dancing on Ice 2021 winner?

Sonny Jay was crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice 2021. The Capital FM presenter and his ice skating partner Angela Egan took home the trophy after impressing the judges and viewers at home when they skated the Bolero – an interpretation of judges’ Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous routine – with the final decision left to the public vote.