Why aren't Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are one of TV’s much-loved couples and fans have missed them ever since they were axed from the ITV daytime show last year.

But in February ITV confirmed their return to screens and the couple has been providing holiday cover for regular show hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, from Monday to Thursday. While Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary covered Fridays as part of their new regular slot which was confirmed back in December.

But ahead of the upcoming half-term holidays, ITV has confirmed that Alison and Dermot will be hosting the show all week. And many fans have been asking, ‘why aren’t Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning? So we look at what’s happened to them…

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford aren’t hosting This Morning this week (commencing 31st May) as ITV has confirmed Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will take the helm. A spokesperson told Express.co.uk “Alison and Dermot were always due to present next week. Eamonn and Ruth will be presenting over the summer,” they confirmed.

Eamonn or Ruth haven’t said anything about the changes to the usual holiday cover plans as of yet- but viewers are still demanding to know why after the reshuffle was revealed.

One viewer wrote, ‘Why aren’t Ruth and Eamonn hosting #ThisMorning next week?! Thought they do half term!’ another fan put, ‘@thismorning What’s happened to Ruth and Eamonn? thought they were supposed to do the holidays. if you think I am watching a whole week of Alison and Dermot think again!!!’

But some fans are looking forward to Alison and Dermot, one fan tweeted, ‘Wow , Alison and Dermot are on This Morning,. EVERY weekday, next week !! Brilliant !!!!!!!’ and another viewer added, ‘I love watching Alison and Dermot, so I will be watching all next week.’ And if you can’t wait for their return, you can watch Alison’s best bits.

Is Ruth and Eamonn still on This Morning?

ITV bosses confirmed the return of Eamon and Ruth back in February and since then they have covered the half term holidays for regular hosts Holly and Phil after Dermot and Alison replaced them on their Friday slot.

And while Ruth and Eamonn are missing from this week’s half-term holiday cover, the duo is expected to return to screens for longer soon when they cover the summer holidays, ITV confirmed.

Fans were upset when Ruth and Eamonn were replaced on the show by their replacements, Alison and Dermot and it looks like the new duo are about to become permanent fixtures as last week the pair finally got their first video intro titles.

The official This Morning Twitter account shared a look at them on Friday, with the caption, ‘Did someone say NEW TITLES?! Welcome to your Friday #ThisMorning, with @AlisonHammond and @radioleary!’

Meanwhile, the extra time off will no doubt give Eamonn more time to improve his health after he admitted, “I’m not a well man” as in recent months he gave an update to fans on his health and chronic pain.

He is currently doing exercises to ease his slipped discs and help him get rid of his walking crutch as he tries to strengthen his pelvic stability. Personal trainer James Davies has been assisting Eamonn with the moves needed to enter the rehab stage of his recovery.

Why did Ruth and Eamonn get sacked?

There hasn’t been an official reason for Ruth and Eamonn getting ‘sacked’, reports claim their jobs were at risk amid an ITV diversity drive. Reports later surfaced that they had been axed from their regular Friday slot on the sofa, after producer Martin Frizell was reportedly planning a shake-up to the show to attract younger viewers.

At the time, a source told The Sun, “The show’s execs have some very tricky decisions. Eamonn fears he is basically too ‘pale, stale and male’, and, at 60, perhaps not in line with the youth drive broadcasters are after.”

And hours before the presenter shake-up was announced, Eamonn spoke about trolls plotting to get him fired. During a Facebook chat with Belfast Live, he said, “People say it’s water off a duck’s back but people wake up and they know they can get you sacked… that’s the thing about live TV. It can be very stressful.”