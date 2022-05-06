We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Listeners who tune in to Chris Evan’s show will be familiar with breakfast show producer Dapper Dave but fans are asking why is Dapper Dave leaving Virgin Radio?

The star – whose real name is David Brain – has worked at Virgin Radio for almost six years but rumours are circling social media that he’s claimed to be leaving the radio station.

And any avid radio fan will know that when big names like Zoe Ball or Greg James is missing from their show, it sparks an outcry on Twitter of people asking what’s going on.

Why is Dapper Dave leaving Virgin Radio?

It is not yet confirmed if Dapper Dave is actually leaving Virgin Radio as nothing has been mentioned either by him or the station. The rumours have started circulating on Twitter from fans who claim the Chris Evans hinted that Dave would be leaving the show shortly. Some fans think it’s unclear and could have just been a cliffhanger for the show.

Responding to a tweet promoting Evans’ morning show, a user asked, “Why is Dapper Dave leaving or was it left as a tense/look forward to the next episode type open question?”

Another user added, “why is he going?”

Another listener put, “Why are you leaving??…I missed it whilst on the school run with my Grandaughter.

Good luck in whatever you’re doing 👍🏻”

And a fourth fan tweeted, “@VirginRadioUK can’t believe the best person on the show Dapper Dave is leaving. The show ain’t going to be the same. Bon Voyage and good luck big fella,” as they uploaded snaps of Chris Evans with Dave.

Who is Dapper Dave on Virgin Radio?

Dapper Dave is a comedian, actor, writer and presenter who works as producer of the breakfast show on Virgin Radio alongside presenter Chris Evans. He describes himself as guest announcer for The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on @virginradiouk, some time actor, full time pillock.”

He currently has a morning meal show at the station and previously worked at Cleanfeed Media from 2011 to 2016.

Dapper Dave has been a regular presenter on YouTube comedy Bad Teeth but in 2015 he starred in ITV’s The Delivery Man and Comedy Central’s Brotherhood and he starred alongside Jo Joyner in UKTV gold sitcom Marley’s Ghosts.

He most recently made a debut soap appearance on Emmerdale last night (Thursday 4th May) after the show tweeted a screen grab from the episode along with a link to it on ITV Hub for anyone who missed is performance.

And fans are delighted with his acting, one fan commented, “Dapper Dan looks very dapper, definitely worth checking him out in Emmerdale if you missed it.”

Who is Dapper Dave’s wife?

Dapper Dave revealed on Instagram that Emma Tengvall is his wife. He uploaded a cute selfie and captioned it, “Date night with this hot piece of ass… said my wife as she took me for dinner 🕺”

While Dapper Dave hasn’t often spoken public about his relationship but he’s shared snaps of his family on Instagram including photos of taking their two children, a daughter, aged four, and son, aged two, on holiday and doing fun activities.

And he uploaded a sweet post to his wife to mark their sixth anniversary in August last year. The caption read, “Six years ago today I married this breathtakingly beautiful and stunningly daft woman. Thankfully she is yet to have any better offers and remains my wife… unless something has drastically changed since she went upstairs for a bath about 15 minutes ago ❤️🤪 EDIT: Despite me getting older and wider, she looks exactly the same. A fact I am both happy about and envious of.”

His wife Emma Tengvall replied, “This has almost made me cry! Nothing has changed. And it never will.”