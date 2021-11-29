We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why is I’m A Celebrity cancelled? After the show was pulled off the air for the first time in its 19-year history, fans are wondering why they’re having to miss their nightly update from the castle.

The remaining I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestants had only been in Gwrych castle six days when they had to be evacuated to safety after Storm Arwen caused ‘significant damage’ to the set and crew equipment.

Leaving fans disappointed that there were no live shows on either Saturday or Sunday, (27th and 28th November), with the scheduling having been replaced by two ‘best of’ programmes that featured highlights from the previous I’m a Celebrity year.

The show had returned to Wales for filming for a second year running, after lockdown restrictions during the Covid pandemic made it impossible for celebrities and crew to film over in Australia in 2020.

But with the celebrities facing harsher British weather conditions, little did they expect it to be a bumpy ride full of drama.

Richard Madeley was the first celebrity who was forced to quit the contest after he was rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure in the early hours of the morning following his Castle Kitchen Nightmares challenge and there were subsequent reports of fears for the future of the series after three other celebrities received medical treatment.

Why is I’m A Celebrity cancelled?

I’m a Celebrity is cancelled again tonight after Storm Arwen ravaged the set – breaking some of the crew’s equipment.

The production area marquees were ripped to shreds, with roofs and canopies ripped from structures after gales ravaged the location and “terrified” crew were almost blown off their feet.

The series of uncertain events started on Friday when Ant and Dec were forced to host a pre-recorded show due to the strong winds making filming impossible.

But further setbacks were faced at the weekend when the weather was so bad that the celebrities had to be removed from the castle and put back into isolation after fears for their safety.

And now bosses have made the tough decision not to air tonight’s show (Monday 29th November) as they can’t win the battle against the UK’s ferocious weather.

Matthew Wright confirmed the news on today’s This Morning – revealing the crew are still unable to work in the tents around the castle as he described the area as looking like Glastonbury.

At the weekend, ITV confirmed in a statement, “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

Where are the celebrities on I’m A Celebrity?

The celebrities on I’m A Celebrity have been taken out of the castle and placed in the same quarantine conditions they used before they joined the show.

The initial plan was to have the campmates return to the castle but only when the show’s production is safely re-established.

Ant and Dec updated fans last night with their Twitter message, which read, ‘More news from the kitchen! The

@imacelebrity team are working round the clock to get us back on your tellies ASAP! Meanwhile, we hope you’re enjoying a better meal than a crisp sandwich.’

Ant revealed that he went with Dec on “the coldest winter walk” before enjoying a Saturday night takeaway and declaring that dinner last night was round at Dec’s who confessed he would be dishing up a ‘crisp sandwich’.

Both live shows were replaced with a compilation of the best bits from previous years, much to the annoyance to some fans who took to social media to urge producers to keep the show off air until travel restrictions are eased and they are able to fly Down Under and shoot in the Australian sunshine again.

One fan tweeted, ‘When do we think it’s back and I realy don’t think u should of removed the celebrities from rh Castle couse no matter what wether happened in Australia u never did it to them irs very un fair and noone will watch thus season again as its ruind’ (sic)

Another fan tweeted, ‘Apparently NO @imacelebrity from @Gwrych_Castle on @ITV again tonight.’

Anda third viewer added, ‘So it’s cancelled again tonight The campmates aren’t back in castle yet Set and filming area is damaged They need 24 hours to film an episode So when will it return?’

We will keep you updated with the information when we have it.