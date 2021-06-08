Why is Louise Minchin leaving BBC Breakfast and where is she going?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Minchin has announced she's leaving BBC Breakfast, but why and where is she going?



Louise Minchin has been a regular face of BBC Breakfast for the last 20 years but in a shock, announcement live on air, the TV presenter has confirmed she’s leaving the show.

The long-standing journalist noted some of her many career highlights, telling viewers, “I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.”

But many fans and viewers want to know the reason behind her decision to move on…

Why is Louise Minchin leaving BBC Breakfast?

Louise Minchin has confirmed that she is leaving BBC Breakfast to enjoy a lie-in after 20 years on the show. The TV presenter made the shock announcement live on air telling viewers that it was “time to stop the early morning alarm”.

Louise, 52, has been a long-serving presenter of the show since 2006 and most recently she hosted alongside Dan Walker. But she interrupted the show today to reveal that it was “time for her to go”.

Louise said, “Let me take a deep breath, everybody there is something I want to tell you about. It will be this year 20 years since I first presented this programme. Since then I’ve felt part of a huge, enormous BBC Breakfast family which includes everyone who works here, everyone on the team and every one of you who watches the programme.

“I’ve loved being part of it but – there is a but – I’ve decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3.40 – sometimes if I’m feeling really rebellious 3.46 in the morning – and I’m going to be leaving the programme.”

Dan Walker, who quit BBC show football focus earlier this year, co-hosts the breakfast show with Louise three days a week, admitted he had been in on the secret but had kept it quiet.

Meanwhile, Louise added, “It’s not going to be for a while. But before anything else I wanted to thank everyone that is watching for your loyalty and your support over all those years.

“I have absolutely loved being part of it and I will really miss it, but it’s time now to stop that alarm early in the morning. And thank you for watching for all these years,” she concluded.

Where is Louise Minchin going?

Louise Minchin hasn’t yet revealed where she is going or what her next career move will be but she admitted she plans to write a book. The star is set to continue to present the BBC Breakfast show until her contract runs out but it’s thought she will adapt to a slower pace of life while continuing her endurance sports challenges.

When asked what she would do next, she replied, “Anybody who watches will be very well aware my passion is endurance sport, and I will absolutely continue to do that. I’ve got lots of really exciting adventures planned. I’m trying to write a book about that as well.

“And I’ll continue with my podcast, which is all about the mental and physical benefits of sport and exercise.

“And I’ll be having lots of lie-ins. That’s what I’m most excited about right now.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness over the news.

One fan wrote, ‘Blimey that knocked me for six this morning. We love Louise Minchin and will miss her, she will be a tough act to follow.’

Another wrote, ‘Oh no Louise, you will be missed. You are the rock of Breakfast after Bill Turnbull. Whatever you do best of luck.’

While a third viewer added, ‘All the best Louise you deserve to switch that alarm off. You and Dan have made mornings all that more bearable with your sunny dispositions. You will be sorely missed.’

What is Louise Minchin’s net worth?

Louise Minchin is worth around £2.1million, according to Net Worth Post.

Louise was educated in Ascot and went on to get a degree in Spanish from the University of St Andrews before studying journalism at the London College of Communication.

Video of the Week

The BBC published its annual report last year and it showed Louise as one of the highest-paid BBC Breakfast stars and the report claimed the journalist earns around £215,000 a year.

Louise married her husband David Minchin in 1998. The couple has two daughters together and live in their family home near Chester.

What did Dan Walker say about Louise Minchin’s shock BBC breakfast exit?

Co-host Dan Walker shared his sadness of her departure “From a personal perspective, my life will be a lot poorer without you,” he said.

“You are not only a star, you are fantastic at your job, you’re brilliant to work with but you’re also a great friend.”

Meanwhile, it is not yet known who will replace the telly star, however, some have suggested former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.