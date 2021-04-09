We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following the announcement that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away, Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Emmerdale have been cancelled tonight.

Prince Philip has passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle, it has been announced.

As a mark of respect, the BBC and ITV have suspended scheduled viewing for the rest of today and will air news and special programming about Prince Philip’s life instead.

This royal news follows the revelation that the Queen is opening Buckingham Palace’s gardens to the public for summer picnics.

The tragic news of Prince Philip’s death comes after he reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle last month following his recent hospital stay. The couple had been married for over seven decades and the Duke of Edinburgh continued to win the Queen’s heart throughout their happy marriage.

Together they were the proud parents of four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, with another on the way as Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child.

The Royal Family, sometimes referred to as The Firm, are no doubt devastated. Whilst many royal fans will perhaps also be looking to pay their own personal tributes ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

In the wake of this national loss, three of the UK’s popular soap operas, Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Emmerdale will not have episodes broadcast tonight as a mark of respect.

The rest of the BBC and ITV daytime and evening coverage has also been suspended today, except for news programmes and special programming about the Duke.

As reported by The Sun, ITV News will broadcast continuous coverage throughout the afternoon celebrating Prince Philip’s life.

The evening will see a series of specials paying tribute to Prince Philip broadcast on ITV. This reportedly includes a commissioned film, Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh, a live special entitled Prince Philip, Fondly Remembered, and a documentary, Prince Philip: A Royal Life, which will air at 9pm.

Whilst according to The Sun, a BBC spokesperson said: “With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended.”

It’s not yet known when scheduled programming will begin again. Although there will likely continue to be much coverage of specials and news items celebrating Prince Philip’s life and service to the country over the coming days.

The UK will now enter a state of national mourning and it’s thought that some TV channels might even suspend comedy shows, whilst radio stations could play more somber music than usual.

The Duke would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June, just days before the Queen marks her official birthday.

Video of the Week

When Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son earlier this year, she chose Philip as a middle name, thought to be in tribute to her grandfather.

Whilst Zara Tindall also picked Philip for her son Lucas’ middle name when she welcomed him last month. Prince Philip was likely very touched by his granddaughters’ choices.

Our thoughts are with the Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time.