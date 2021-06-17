We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why isn't The Chase on today and when is it coming back? Here's the answer...

Game show fans have been left wondering ‘why isn’t The Chase on today?’ after the programme was pulled from ITV schedules.

The hit primetime show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, has been removed from the TV listings this week and fans are confused as to what has happened…

Why isn’t The chase on today?

The Chase has been removed from the schedule this week (commencing Monday, 14th June) due to the Euros 2020 and Royal Ascot horse racing.

The popular ITV game show usually airs weekdays at 5pm but it’s taking break this week and it’s not the only programme to be disrupted by sporting events.

ITV viewers wondered why Coronation Street wasn’t on this week and Loose Women was cancelled today too, as ITV made way for football and horse racing coverage.

Tipping Point will also be affected next week with Monday’s (21st June) episode being moved forward to 3:45pm and will be being cut short by 30 minutes, and there will be cancellations of the show for the rest of the week, according to the Radio Times TV schedule.

Disappointed fans of The Chase took to social media to share their sadness that they were set to miss their favourite show.

One wrote, ‘Thought I’d tune into ITV to catch the Final Chase on #TheChase only to see that we’re 46 minutes in to a boring 0-0 football match.’ (sic)

Another put, ‘I don’t mind @ITV showing the football every evening, despite having zero interest in it. But surely @thechaseitv should still be on somewhere?’

And a third added, ‘I hope you appreciate my pain when I turned on the TV to see @EURO2020 instead of #TheChase @ITV. The only time I watch TV at end of the day job.’

When is The Chase back on?

The Chase will return to screens on Tuesday 22nd June at 5pm. The Monday and Wednesday shows (21st and 23rd June) are cancelled due to the Euros 2020. Also Monday 28th June and Tuesday 29th show are also cancelled at the moment.

We will update this article when we have further schedule details.

Phillip Schofield was tipped to replace Bradley as host of The Chase Extra, earlier this year.

Was The Chase cancelled?

Yes, The Chase was cancelled temporarily this week, leaving its viewers pretty disappointed. It was taken off air as part of a huge shake-up on ITV due to the Euro 2020 tournament, with many programmes being disrupted by the football.

But the series will be shown at its usual time of 5pm on days that there aren’t football matches.

Who are the Chasers?

The six chasers are Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis. Mark and Shaun have both been chasers since the very first series, while Anne joined in series two, Paul in series four, Jenny in series nine and Darragh in series 13.

The Chase normally airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.