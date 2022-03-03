Why isn’t The Martin Lewis Money Show on tonight?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why isn’t The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on tonight? The programme is missing from the usual Thursday night ITV schedule.

There has been a shake up to TV programmes this week with the soaps being shelved to make way for the FA cup prompting viewers to ask ‘why isn’t EastEnders on tonight?’. It’s even affected Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Martin Lewis, who has been giving energy pricing advice, is a regular expert on ITV daytime shows including This Morning and has even hosted Good Morning Britain replacing Piers Morgan, but his usual telly spot has been taken over this week.

Why isn’t The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on tonight?

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live is not on tonight (Thursday 3rd March) because last Thursdays show was the last in the current series. So because the series has come to an end, ITV is showing the FA cup football match as Everton take on Boreham Wood at Goodison Park.

ITV has been moving its shows to make way for the coverage and aside from the soaps, but while Martin Lewis’ series isn’t affected because it had already wrapped filming its Thursday night live, there is one additional show next week to mark the series finale.

Last week he did a student finance special but next week there is a bonus show and it is a Cost of Living Crisis special.

What channel is The Martin Lewis Money Show on?

The Martin Lewis Money show normally airs on ITV on Thursdays. But because of last week’s finale for the Thursday night shows, the FA cup football match is being aired tonight (Thursday 3rd March) as planned as that slot was available.

But a one-off special to mark the series finale will be aired next week.

Martin announced the news to his fans on Twitter, he wrote, “It’s the final countdown (du du du duh). Next Tue a 1hr series finale of @itvMLshow LIVE cost of living crisis special.

“We’ve a big virtual wall for LOTS of people to join. If you want to join in (maybe even ask a Q) please email the team on martinlewis@itv.com. PS its on at 8pm.”

He also appeared as a guest on This Morning to remind viewers about the bonus show.

When is The Martin Lewis Money Show Live next on?

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live is next on Tuesday, March 8th on ITV at 8pm. It will be the final episode of the series.

But fans are already praying the next series will return sooner than later.

One viewer tweeted, “Hope it won’t be too long before the next series, we need your ongoing advice during these turbulent financial times.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live is on Tuesday, March 8th at 8pm on ITV.