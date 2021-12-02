We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can rent the original house that featured in the Home Alone movie on Airbnb in December 2021 and it's SO FESTIVE

Fans of the 1990s movie Home Alone can now rent the original McCallister family house after the property was put up to rent on Airbnb in December 2021.

For one night only, fans of the classic Christmas movie Home Alone, can be in with the chance of staying at the festive house this season as it opens its doors to a team of “mischief makers” to let their “inner eight-year-olds run free” in this childhood home on 12th December.

It comes after Airbnb listed a stay at Coronation Street Rovers Return and Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood home earlier this year.

Booking for the one-night stay at the Home Alone Airbnb house opens on 7th December at 1pm C.T and costs just $25. This is not a competition. Guests are responsible for their own travel.

But if that wasn’t cool enough, Buzz McCallister, played by Devin D. Ratray will be hosting the stay at the Chicago Home, following the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, a new holiday film now streaming on Disney+.

Buzz said, “You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season.

“Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Guests will be treated to a fully furnished festive house so they can get cosy among the twinkling lights and Christmas tree, eat Chicago pizza and microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, and have classic 90s music to play.

Like Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, they’ll also get the chance to set off booby traps and play with aftershave to recreate that classic moment, meet a real-life tarantula, watch the new Home Sweet Home film, and go away with a LEGO Home Alone set.

And they are expected to be inundated with applicants and the lucky person and three friends will be able to first-hand see the hidden detail they missed in the Home Alone film.

When looking to rent the original Home Alone house, the advert states, ‘Tis the season of giving, so in honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.’

The house can accommodate four guests, as it has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms and guests are advised to check-in after 4pm, check out at 11am and stick to Covid guidelines.

Airbnb is monitoring Chicago covid infection rates and government policies, so will offer booking guests a $1,000 Airbnb travel credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

Airbnb shared the details on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders).

‘Big brother Buzz will host an overnight stay in his childhood home while the McCallisters are away for the holidays. Guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with a perfectly trimmed tree included, booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), Chicago’s finest pizza and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula. After, sit back and enjoy a viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, #HomeSweetHomeAlone. ‘Bookings begin Tuesday, December 7 at 1 pm CT. Link in bio to tour the rest of the home.’