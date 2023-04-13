Who got voted off Survivor 44 last night?
Here's who went home having exited the game
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The 44th season of popular reality series is well underway and viewers are wondering Who got voted off Survivor 44 last night?
The show is so popular that there's going to be a Survivor UK (opens in new tab) version coming out later this year.
Meanwhile, on the US version, each week host Jeff Probst brings the latest action of the series which started airing back in March, with pitting 18 contestants against each other in the bid to win $1million prize.
Contestants were split into three initial tribes - Ratu, Soka, and Tika before finally merging into Va Va tribe during the 26 days of gameplay.
Filmed in Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, we look at who has left the show and ultimately left the island...
Who got voted off Survivor 44 last night?
Matt Blakinship was voted off Survivor 44 last night. He lost his chance to earn $1million. The 27-year-old security software engineer from Albany, California was part of the original Soka tribe and despite displaying his highest level of confidence, forming a close bond with Frannie and being able to vote finally, he became one of only five people vulnerable but was voted off by his co-stars.
A post shared by Matthew Blankinship (@mattblankins) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Where can I watch Survivor 44?
You can watch Survivor 44 on CBS every Wednesday until the finale on 24th May. CBS is available for anyone with a traditional cable TV subscription - a TV with an antenna picking up local stations or live TV streaming service with CBS. So if you have FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV you can get your weekly fix of the show. Failing that, the latest episodes can be streamed the day after via Paramount Plus subscription or live for premium subscribers.
Previous seasons of Survivor can be streamed on Hulu, but only from season 22 onwards. Netflix has just one season available and this is season 32. Past seasons of Survivor can also be seen for free on Pluto but it contains ads.
A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Survivor 44 cast:
The Survivor 44 cast was first announced back in January and it features the following contestants and details of whether they are still in the show or have been voted off:
- Brandon Cottom
- Carolyn Wiger
- Carson Garret
- Danny Massa
- Frannie Marin
- Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt
- Jaime Lynn Ruiz
- Kane Fritzler
- Lauren Harpe
- Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho
- Bruce Perrault (voted off)
- Maddy Pomilla (voted off)
- Helen Li (voted off)
- Claire Rafson (voted off)
- Sarah Wade (voted off)
- Matthew Grinstead-Mayle (voted off)
- Josh Wilder (voted off)
- Matt Blankinship (voted off)
A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
A brand new episode next week on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.
Related US TV features:
- Where is Gayle King today? (opens in new tab)
- Alissa Carlson Meteorologist - what happened to her? (opens in new tab)
- American Idol judges 2023 (opens in new tab)
- Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan? (opens in new tab)
- Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? (opens in new tab)
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Where is John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen filmed? Details of the ITV show
We reveal where John and Lisa's cooking show is filmed, as the popular cooking show returns for an eighth series.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Is Netflix's Obsession based on a true story?
Audiences watching the new Netflix series are wondering if Obsession is based on a true story or not. We've shared details of what inspired the show's storyline.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen filmed? Details of the ITV show
We reveal where John and Lisa's cooking show is filmed, as the popular cooking show returns for an eighth series.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Is Netflix's Obsession based on a true story?
Audiences watching the new Netflix series are wondering if Obsession is based on a true story or not. We've shared details of what inspired the show's storyline.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan?
The host is stepping down from the ABC show which is relaunching
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Harry Potter remake: JK Rowling to executively produce new TV series
A return to Hogwarts is officially happening!
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
I'm a Celeb...South Africa start date confirmed and line-up - who is going in the jungle?
The ITV reality show is back for a new series and location as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Obsession filmed? Locations of the steamy Netflix drama
Audiences watching the new Netflix show are eager to learn where Obsession is filmed and other behind-the-scenes details of the book turned TV adaptation.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where are Colin Coats and Philip Wade now?
We take a look at where Colin Coats and Philip Wade are now, following a Channel 5 documentary examining their crimes.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published