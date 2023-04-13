The 44th season of popular reality series is well underway and viewers are wondering Who got voted off Survivor 44 last night?

The show is so popular that there's going to be a Survivor UK (opens in new tab) version coming out later this year.

Meanwhile, on the US version, each week host Jeff Probst brings the latest action of the series which started airing back in March, with pitting 18 contestants against each other in the bid to win $1million prize.

Contestants were split into three initial tribes - Ratu, Soka, and Tika before finally merging into Va Va tribe during the 26 days of gameplay.

Filmed in Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, we look at who has left the show and ultimately left the island...

Who got voted off Survivor 44 last night?

Matt Blakinship was voted off Survivor 44 last night. He lost his chance to earn $1million. The 27-year-old security software engineer from Albany, California was part of the original Soka tribe and despite displaying his highest level of confidence, forming a close bond with Frannie and being able to vote finally, he became one of only five people vulnerable but was voted off by his co-stars.

Where can I watch Survivor 44?

You can watch Survivor 44 on CBS every Wednesday until the finale on 24th May. CBS is available for anyone with a traditional cable TV subscription - a TV with an antenna picking up local stations or live TV streaming service with CBS. So if you have FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV you can get your weekly fix of the show. Failing that, the latest episodes can be streamed the day after via Paramount Plus subscription or live for premium subscribers.

Previous seasons of Survivor can be streamed on Hulu, but only from season 22 onwards. Netflix has just one season available and this is season 32. Past seasons of Survivor can also be seen for free on Pluto but it contains ads.

Survivor 44 cast:

The Survivor 44 cast was first announced back in January and it features the following contestants and details of whether they are still in the show or have been voted off:

Brandon Cottom

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garret

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Kane Fritzler

Lauren Harpe

Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho

Bruce Perrault (voted off)

Maddy Pomilla (voted off)

Helen Li (voted off)

Claire Rafson (voted off)

Sarah Wade (voted off)

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle (voted off)

Josh Wilder (voted off)

Matt Blankinship (voted off)

A brand new episode next week on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

