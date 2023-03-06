As fans settle down to watch 23rd season of The Voice some are wondering why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice?

If you're missing The Voice UK (opens in new tab) fear not as the US version is about to get underway, but music icon and legendary judge Blake Shelton is stepping down from the popular TV series for the first time since he started on the show when it made its debut many years ago.

But before he presses his buzzer for the last time, he and Kelly Clarkson (opens in new tab) will show new judges Niall Horan (opens in new tab) and Chance the Rapper the ropes, as they prepare to compete to be the winning coach.

As we look at all you need to know about why Blake's decided to go...

Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice?

Blake Shelton has announced he is leaving The Voice as he declares "it's time" and admitted he first contemplated leaving during the Covid pandemic. Blake first made the announcement back in October last year posting a message on Instagram which reads, "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.

He continued, "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

And Speaking recently on the Today show, he explained, "I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit. And then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

He continued, “When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down. And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice.”

Speaking about what could make him stay, he joked, "I’d like for Kelly (Clarkson) to not be on the show anymore. I just think there’s too much Kelly Clarkson on television, in general."

Fans are gutted at the news, one wrote, "The show won’t be the same without you. Will miss you," another fan put, "Bless you dear Blake keep growing, be safe I will miss your humour vitality your warm heart and fairness."

And a third fan added, "Best wishes for your future with your loving family. Enjoy Blake. xx"

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How many years has Blake Shelton been on The Voice?

Blake Shelton has been a judge on The Voice on NBC for 11 years and 22 seasons. In his very first season, which aired in 2011, his finalist Dia Frampton came in second place. In season two he was victorious as his finalist Jermaine Paul was crowned champion. And in season three, his contestants Cassadee Pope and Terry McDermott took both first and second place respectively. He is the only artist to have coached every season of the show, winning a nine record times, including last season.

A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who did Blake Shelton marry?

Blake Shelton married singer Gwen Stefani (opens in new tab) in 2021 after six years of dating (opens in new tab). The pair, who met on the set of The Voice, got engaged (opens in new tab) in 2020 when Blake proposed (opens in new tab) to her in front of her three sons - Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo aged nine - plus other family members at a chapel on his property in Oklahoma and later married in the same chapel on 3rd July 2021.

Blake previously confessed his love for Gwen when he said, "You think you know what love is, and for me, I didn't until she came into my life."

And he fell equally in love with his step children. "Every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” he said of her sons at the Country Radio Seminar in March 2022.

He admitted, "I met my wife on this show. It’s changed my life in every way it possibly can, from personal standpoint."

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How long have Blake and Gwen been together?

Blake and Gwen have been together for seven years, as they started dating in 2016. They first met in 2014 while they were coaches on The Voice but Gwen admitted she didn't know who he was before he joined the show. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July last year. They have released several songs together including Nobody Like You and Happy Anywhere.

A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Blake Shelton hometown

Blake Shelton's hometown is Ada, Oklahoma, where he was born to mum Dorothy, a beauty salon owner and dad Richard, a car salesman. He started singing from an early age and his uncle taught him how to play the guitar.

You can tune in to the 23rd season of The Voice when it premieres on March 6 at 8pm ET on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

Related TV Features:

Video of the week