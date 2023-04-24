Who got cut from American Idol?
Check out if your favorite star is still on the show - here's who left and which singers remain as we head to the lives...
American Idol viewers tuned in to see one of its most dramatic episodes yet, as fans ask who got cut from American Idol?
The popular ABC series, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, who was recently replaced on Live with Kelly & Ryan (opens in new tab), is celebrating its 21st season. And there's a new batch of hopefuls auditioning in front of American Idol judges (opens in new tab), Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to be in with the chance of winning the show.
But as they take steps to cut down the acts, ahead of the further live shows, a three-hour episode saw 20 performances but also six eliminations, and these come after fans asked who dropped out of American Idol? (opens in new tab)As we look at who got sent home...
Who got cut from American Idol?
The following contestants got cut from American Idol having previously made the final 26 and then the final 20; Kaeyra, Elise Kristine, Emma Busse, Haven Madison, PJAE, Dawson Wayne, Malik Heard and Elijah McCormick. They missed out on the chance of a place in the Top 12, after the number of contestants was reduced to just 12 ahead of the live shows. Viewers have since been urged to vote for the person who is still in the Top 12 that they want to keep in the contest.
American Idol shared a group snap of the final Top 20 before the lengthy elimination process began at the weekend. But it was short-lived as eight of these newly Top 20 were sent home less than 24 hours after being given the title, as the Top 12 has since been named.
And one viewer picked up on the show's odd format, writing, "So 8 of these newly minted top 20 will enjoy their title less than 24 hours when the top 12 are named tomorrow. Weirdness!"
American Idol shared the eliminated six finalists, with the caption, "We’ve loved every note. It’s the end of the IDOL journey for 6 of our talented finalists."
And naturally, some viewers were unhappy with the cut, one fan wrote, "Emma , PJ and Elise deserved to be in the top 20 way more than a few of the contestants that made it through . Doesn’t make sense."
Another fan put, "I definitely disagree with most of these eliminations!"
And a third viewer added, "Emma was robbed! Bring her back as a wild card."
American Idol 2023 contestants remaining:
The American Idol 2023 contestants that remain on the show so far are;
- Oliver Steele - text 2
- Matt Wilson - text 3
- Kayra - text 4
- Zachariah Smith - text 6
- Mariah Faith - text 7
- Warren Peay - text 9
- Nailyah Serenity - text 10
- Haven Madison - text 11
- Lucy Love - text 12
- Iam Tongi - text 13
- Paige Anne - text 15
- Marybeth Byrd - text 16
- Wé Ani - text 17
- Michael Williams - text 18
- Hannah Nicolaisen - text 20
- Megan Danielle - text 21
- Olivia Soli - text 23
- Colin Stough - text 24
- Tyson Venegas - text 25
- Nutsa - text 26
They are listed alongside their text vote number (text the following number to 21523). You can vote for your favorite act by visiting the American Idol voting page (opens in new tab) website or download the mobile app.
You can tune in to American Idol again tonight, it shared, "For the first time this season we go LIVE! Tune in to American Idol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu."
