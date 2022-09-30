Gangs of London Season 2: Where to watch, release date and cast

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gangs of London is back for a new season and following on from the death of Sean Wallace following the violent reckonings of series one, fans are wondering how to watch season 2, when it is released and who is in the cast?

If you love Industry Season 1 (opens in new tab) for it's London setting, you'll like this new action crime drama.

The map and soul of London has been redrawn, the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors.

To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader - Koba.

His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade. But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back - who will win the battle for the soul of London?

Here's all you need to know about the season 2....



Where can I watch Gangs of London Season 2?

Fans can watch Gangs of London Season 2 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW when it is officially released. The second series will see our old favourites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Full of twists, turns and exhilarating, cinematic action sequences, the series will introduce us to new characters and unexpected leaders will emerge.

(Image credit: Sky)

Gangs of London Season 2 will be released on 20th October 2022 and will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. The critically acclaimed and BAFTA winning first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years when it launched in April 2020.

The award-winning series is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC.

Gangs of London Season 2 cast

Gangs of London Season 2 cast will see the return of Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane reprising their roles. And new cast members joining them are Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) as Koba, French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role as Saba, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central, A Private War) as Faz, Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer) as Basem and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim.

(Image credit: Sky)

