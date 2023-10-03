George Clooney reveals he does the school ‘drop off’ every morning and his kids’ taste in music is not what you’d expect

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A-list actor George Clooney has shocked fans with the news that it's his job to drop his young twins off at school every morning and he has also revealed their unique taste in music.

It's easy to forget that celebrity parents have many of the same responsibilities as the average parent; dropping the kids at school, getting dinners ready, reading a story before bedtime. Every time a celeb comes out and reveals that they too have to struggle through the same parenting troubles, like when Kim Kardashian opened up about the ‘chaos’ of parenting four kids as a single mum or when Meghan Markle revealed the relatable parenting struggle that meant she was ‘late’ to The Invictus Games, we're still shocked that their lives aren't all that different from our own.

The reaction was no different when George Clooney - Yes, the George Clooney - recently revealed that he still does the school drop-off every morning, making sure his kids get to class on time and in one piece.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2023 Albies event, he revealed, "I do the drop-offs in the morning."

The insight into the couple's twins, six-year-olds Ella and Alexander, is rare as both George and Amal usually keep tight lipped about what they're getting up to. But news of the morning school run wasn't the only information they let slip about their children's lives on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Amal revealed that George had introduced the twins to heavy metal music when he 'started playing' it in the house and now the youngsters are obsessed with the genre.

George added, “They’re headbangers. It’s not fully heavy metal. It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

But while the twins love the heavy sounds, Amal and George quickly admitted that they can't say too much about their own musical tastes or talents. When asked if the twins were musical, George replied, “Oh yeah! Not that we’re in any way musical. We have no musical talent … We ruined the gene pool for them,” before Amal added, “I have zero talent."

The family are likely pleased that both twins love the music as George has previously revealed that the pair are 'like night and day' when it comes to their personalities. Speaking about his kids, he told The Guardian, “Ours are so different; it’s like night and day. Alexander loves to laugh, and Ella’s very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules. They really are born with their personalities!”

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

George and Amal welcomed their children in 2017, after meeting in 2013 and quickly tying the knot just one year later. Ella and Alexander arrived into the world on 6 June, meaning, George revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they were about a month early.

Speaking to the publication about becoming a father for the first time, he said, “It was wild. You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden, you go, ‘Holy s---. I’m a parent!’”

But once he got over the shock, the actor quickly got his head around what he wanted for his kids. He revealed, “I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humour. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

Alexander is the oldest of the twins and was born just one minute and 49 seconds before his sister. In is a weird coincidence, the twins were born at St. Mary’s Hospital, which is the same hospital where all three of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children were born!