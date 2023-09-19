Top 10 influential celebrity parents revealed - including 3 royals but you might be surprised by their rankings

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The top 10 most influential celebrity parents have been revealed - but is your favourite on the list?

When celebrities announce they're expecting a baby, many people - even if they're not a huge fan - cannot resist the urge to follow their journeys whether its on their reality TV show like At Home With the Furys or on their Instagram account.

And in the social media world, 'normal' parents are influenced by which best pram or best pushchair the celebs choose and how they decorate their nursery.

To find out which UK celeb parents we want to copy the most, the pushchair experts, iCandy analysed Google search data for things like pushchair choices, nursery decor, and maternity style for almost 260 celeb parents.

The results are in...

Top 10 most influential celebrity parents

1. Molly-Mae

The data shows Love Island star, Molly-Mae, is the UK's most influential celebrity parent, amassing more Google searches globally than any other celeb parent for things like her maternity style, nursery, and buggy choices.

Molly-Mae is one of the most successful Love Islanders to date. Having recently welcomed baby Bambi to the world with her fiancé Tommy Fury, she has documented her motherhood journey on social media, giving her fans incredible access to her parenting lifestyle.

From her YouTube vlogs to her daily Instagram stories, Molly-Mae’s fans get to see lots of behind-the-scenes updates when it comes to raising her first child and the research shows people are clearly interested in all her choices for baby Bambi.

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae) A photo posted by on

2. Kate Middleton

In second place is Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, who has three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five with husband Prince William. Kate's parenting style has been praised by parenting experts and it's a 'relatable mix' of traditional and modern elements so it comes as no surprise that she's in the top half of the Top 10, however fans might be disappointed that she's not nabbed the top spot this time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner takes third place - as mum of two to daughter Willa, three, and her second daughter who was born in 2022. Her baby name has not yet been revealed.

Sophie, who has split from husband and father of her two children, Joe Jonas. She announced the split on Instagram, telling fans in a statement from the two of us: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end out marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Ed Sheeran

When it comes to the most influential fathers, Ed Sheeran takes the top spot, ranking in fourth place in the most influential celebrity parents list. Ed is dad to daughter Lyra, who turns three this month and Ed welcomed a second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn in May last year whom they have named Jupiter.

In his documentary The Sum Of It All he lets cameras into his personal life for the first time, featuring clips of his wife's pregnancy.

Speaking about fatherhood, Ed said in an interview on the Jonathan Ross show, "It's great. It's great being a girl dad. I just love having daughters. They're the best."

5. Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke earlier this year. Speaking about his son, whom he has not yet publicly revealed the name of, Daniel revealed, "He's very cute," Daniel told Extra. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

He was recently pictured on the picket line with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke In New York City as members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, joined striking WGA.

Speaking about fatherhood, he added, "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Prince Harry

Prince Harry has pipped brother Prince William by three places to become the sixth most influential celebrity parent. As father to Prince Archie, four, and daughter Princess Lilibet, two, with wife Meghan Markle, he's given fans a glimpse of his children in his Netflix documentary series.

Speaking on the series, Meghan said, “We’ve been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family."

And Harry added, "As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent to what you share.”

7. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is mum of two - she has a daughter and secretly welcomed her second child, a son in June 2023. She has kept her children out of the limelight but has shared that she recently took her daughter to Disneyland for the first time.

She captioned a snap of her with Mickey Mouse, "It’s never too late to meet Mickey Mouse. Thank you to my daughter for bringing me for the first time ever to Disney Land" followed by the hashtag 'Mom On Duty'.

Upon the arrival of her second child, Namoi shared, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy."

She also added, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

8. Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon announced the birth of her fifth child earlier this year with husband Joe Swash. Her new baby Belle, seven months, becomes the youngest of five, a little sister to Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

The 'Tap to Tidy' influencer often shares her family adventures and memories created on Instagram, much to fans delight.

Over the summer they shared a special family holiday together.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) A photo posted by on

9. Prince William

Prince William might be ranking behind his wife Kate and brother Prince Harry when it comes to the most influential celebrity parents but lets give him some credit for making the pick.

The Prince of Wales often mentions his children during royal engagements and as he's next in line to the throne in royal succession, it's no surprise that people are keen to see what he gets up to both as a royal and as a parent.

He recently enjoyed a family day out at the Air Tattoo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Adele

Adele , who is mum to son Angelo, 10, recently admitted she "really wants to be a mum again soon" as she talked about baby names with fans. During her Las Vegas residency she revealed, "I really want to be a mum again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down in my phone."

Adele and Rich Pau have been together since 2021 and, for the entirety of their relationship, Adele has been very vocal about her love for him, sparking rumours about a possible engagement and future baby after they moved in together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For more parenting news there's these fun facts for kids that your little ones might love, or if you're having a baby and are stuck on a name, these unusual baby names could help, and if you know someone who has given birth they might like these best gifts for new mums.