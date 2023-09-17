Meghan Markle reveals relatable parenting struggle that meant she was ‘late’ to The Invictus Games
"It is so special to be here - sorry I'm a little late to the party!"
Meghan Markle has apologised for being 'late' to The Invictus Games and revealed the relatable parenting struggle that kept her stuck at home.
- Meghan Markle has revealed she turned up 'late' to The Invictus Games because she had to stay in LA and do the morning school run with her two children.
- She apologised to the Games' contestants and shared that she's excited for the day she can bring her children to the event.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton reveals 'healthy' new snack she's 'going to try' with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
With the end of The Invictus Games upon us, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to their family home in LA to be reunited with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While Harry has been in Germany at the games since the opening ceremony, showing with his confident body language that he's ‘reconnected with himself’ and ‘has a sense of peace’ since moving his family to the US, Meghan was noticeably missing for the first few days despite reports stating that she would be there for the entire event.
Now, Meghan has revealed the reason why she missed some of The Games and the struggle is one many parents will understand.
Addressing the audience in a speech, Meghan shared that she was 'late to the party' because she had to do the school run, dropping off Archie and Lilibet at their preschool which kids in the US can start to attend as early as the age of two-years-old.
Speaking to the crowds, OK! Magazine reports that Meghan shared, "It is so special to be here, sorry I'm a little late to the party. I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off.
"Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago."
"I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you. It is amazing and I hear it has got off to a good start so far."
In her address, Meghan also revealed that she can't wait for the day when she can bring her and Prince Harry's children to the event so they can experience The Games for themselves first hand.
Considering their age, it's no surprise that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have stayed at home as the flight from LA to Germany is a particularly long one for such young children.
Instead, it's likely that the youngsters have remained at their LA home in Montecito, California, with either a nanny or Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, looking after them.
The latter is perhaps the most likely option as we know that Doria is an incredibly hands-on grandmother and, since Harry and Meghan moved their family to LA, Doria has stepped up to help them raise their two young children. She even reportedly spent £5000 on grandparenting classes in preparation for their children's arrivals - what a dream grandparent!
