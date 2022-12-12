Gogglebox's Ellie Warner is PREGNANT with her first child

Ellie Warner gave Gogglebox fans a lovely surprise, as she revealed that she's expecting her first child on the show, during a hilarious exchange with sister Izzi.

The Gogglebox star confirmed that she's pregnant, showing her sister, Izzi Warner a picture of her ultrasound scan during the latest episode of the beloved Chanel 4 show, which aired on Friday 9th.

Ellie's lovely news comes after a very difficult year for the TV personality, whose boyfriend Nat Eddleston was hospitalized and left "fighting for his life" after being hit by a car, in March 2022.

Following the crash, which left Nat with a broken neck, back and collapsed lungs, Ellie and her sister Izzi took a break from Gogglebox for several months before returning in May. According to the OK! Nat has also since been discharged from the hospital and continues to recover from his injuries with Ellie's support

Now the soon-to-be mum has shared her joyous baby news in the latest episode, as she showed a picture of her ultrasound to her sister, Izzi - who is already a mother-of-two.

In the exchange, Ellie said, "I went for a scan on Saturday," before showing Izzi the picture - to which she then joked, "It looks like a jellied alien."

Ellie then retorted, "When I showed mum the picture she said 'oh can I take a picture' you didn't even look at it for two minutes,"

Izzi joked,"I'll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy."

So far Ellie is yet to share any baby updates on Instagram, though fans and friends have been quick to share their congratulations on her latest post.

One wrote, "Congratulations Ellie 🤰🏼 so happy for you," while another added, "The absolute best news 😍"

Ellie also wasn't the only star to announce some exciting baby news on Friday's installment, fellow co-star Pete Sandiford (opens in new tab) also revealed that he and wife Paige Yeomans were expecting their second child, seven months after they tied the knot.

Pete previously shared that Paige was pregnant with their first baby back in 2021 and now the couple is set to welcome another child to their budding family.