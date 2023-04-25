Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke as he enjoys family stroll

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke, as the couple are spotted enjoying a family stroll around New York.

Just last month Daniel confirmed his partner was pregnant with their first baby, marking a significant milestone in their 10 year relationship.

And following recent news of a Harry Potter remake, the Harry Potter child star has a child of his own.

The couple, who met on the set of 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, were pictured together in New York with Daniel pushing the navy and black buggy while Erin closely followed behind, MailOnline has reported.

A muslin cloth was placed over the buggy hood to shield the newborn baby from the hustle and bustle of the busy street.

Daniel looked casual in a baseball cap and covered his face with a black face mask as they navigated the sidewalk.

Before they became parents the couple would often hang out in New York, keeping their appearance low-key.

(Image credit: Getty)

In this latest outing as new parents, Daniel wore a blue hoodie which he wore unzipped to reveal a cat on his T-shirt and a pair of light green jeans which he teamed up with a pair of black trainers.

Meanwhile, new mom, Erin wore a pair of orange Chelsea boots, cropped blue jeans, black t-shirt and bottle green coat which she accessorized with a mustard color bumbag and tortoise shell sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty)

They appeared to be running errands with their newborn baby.

The couple have not yet revealed the gender of their baby (opens in new tab) or what baby name they have chosen.

But if they are struggling to find the perfect moniker they could opt for a Harry Potter inspired baby name perhaps or one of these unique baby names.

And while Daniel isn't on social media, his fans have send their best wishes on their new arrival.

One fan commented, "Well I can’t believe it Harry Potter is now a DAD huge congratulations to Daniel Radcliffe for becoming a father for the first time I’ve always thought he is such a down to earth guy this is wonderful news."

Another fan was keen to know, "Boy or girl?"

While a third fan added, "Wow it feels like the other day he was a kid, right"