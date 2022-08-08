Has Tom Daley retired? Medals won and net worth

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tom Daley didn't compete in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, leaving many wondering has Tom Daley retired?

Olympian Tom Daley has been missing from Team England's diving squad this Commonwealth Games - though they seem to be coping without him, having won a number of gold medals in the sport. Daley opted instead to get in amongst the Commonwealth countries in a different way, and is the host of an new BBC documentary, 'Illegal to Be Me', which explores how gay athletes are facing extreme persecution across the Commonwealth.

Ever since Daley came out as gay in 2013, his fans have wanted to know more about the diver's private life, from who he's married to (opens in new tab), his surrogacy decision (opens in new tab) and even his Olympic knitting project (opens in new tab) that captivated the nation. But as the Olympian declined to take part in this year's Commonwealth Games, the question on everyone's lips is: has Tom Daley retired?

Has Tom Daley retired?

Tom Daley has not retired from diving, but he is taking a year out from the sport. The 27-year-old recently won a gold and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, but speaking on Lorraine in December the same year he said "I always said I was going to take a little break after the Olympics, probably a year."

But despite the rumours circling of his retirement, Daley has dropped some hints that he'll be returning to the aquatics centre for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Speaking to GQ (opens in new tab) in November 2021, he said "I always said that I’ll keep going until my body gives up or until I get the gold medal. And I’ve got the gold medal. But my body’s getting better. So there are lots of decisions to be made in the next year or so. This time that I’ve had since the Olympics, when I’ve not been diving, I’ve realised, you know what? I actually miss it."

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Tom Daley: Commonwealth Games 2022

Tom Daley announced he would not compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on his Instagram in June 2022. He said that the year-long break was so that he could get some rest and be with his family.

However, the Olympian hasn't been completely absent during the Games. At the Opening Ceremony in Birmingham, he carried the Queen's Baton into the stadium, along with six other LGBTQ+ athletes and advocates.

He shared a photo (opens in new tab) of himself holding the Baton alongside his fellow flag bearers, writing in the caption "In over half of the Commonwealth countries, homosexuality is still a crime and in 3 of those countries the maximum penalty is the death sentence. These laws are a legacy of colonialism. This opening ceremony for us is about showing LGBTQ+ visibility to the billion people watching."

How many medals has Tom Daley won?

Tom Daley's international and national gold medal total combined is currently at 36. This includes four Olympic medals and a combined total of 11 World, Commonwealth and European Championship gold medals.

The diver won his first and only Olympic gold to date at the Tokyo 2020 Games, in the 10m synchro event with his diving partner Matty Lee (opens in new tab). He won bronze in the 10m platform event at the same games, and has won two other Olympic bronzes: for the 10m synchro in 2016 and the 10m platform in 2012.

Daley was first crowned World Champion in 2009, at just 15 years old, and has since won two more gold medals at the World Championships. He has won gold at the European Championships five times and is currently the defending champion in the synchro event.

Daley also won gold in the synchro at the previous Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in 2018. Despite Daley not returning to defend the title this year, England have still snapped up a few diving golds at Birmingham 2022, with Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix crowned the winners of the mixed synchro.

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Tom Daley: Career stats

Daley has won medals at every level of diving, from national competitions to the World Championships and the Olympics

He won his first international gold medal in 2008 - when he was just 14 years old - at the European Championships

That same year, he competed in his first Olympics in Beijing, where he came 7th in the 10m platform event

Daley has won gold medals at the Olympic Games, the World Championships, the World Cup, the European Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the World Series

He won his first Olympic medal at London 2012, where he came third in the 10m platform, a dream he had shared with his dad, who passed away just a year earlier

Daley was crowned overall 10m Platform champion at the FINA Diving World Series in 2019

Tom Daley: Net worth

According the The Mirror (opens in new tab), Tom Daley's net worth is estimated to be around £3m. This figure is from a combination of his success in his diving career, as well a his appearances on TV and his YouTube channel. (opens in new tab)

Daley has amassed over 1m subscribers on his channel, where he posts vlogs, knitting tutorials and challenges.

After the 2012 Olympics, Tom was approached to appear in ITV’s new diving TV show Splash!, as a mentor to the celebrities taking part. He is also a brand ambassador for Adidas and has released four books: his memoir, called 'My Story (opens in new tab)' in 2012; 'Tom's Daily Goals (opens in new tab)', a recipe and fitness book that was released in 2016; 'Coming Up for Air (opens in new tab)', his new autobiography released in 2021; and 'Made with Love (opens in new tab)', a kitting manual.

Video of the Week