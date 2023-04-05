Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcome surprise second son and share his unique name

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have welcomed a second baby and shared their new son's unique name.

The couple, who are already parents to son Robert Ray Black-Daley (opens in new tab) - born via a surrogate (opens in new tab) in June 2018 - married (opens in new tab) in 2017.

And they've just welcomed their second son after sharing the lovely surprise news in The Times newspaper.

The traditional announcement, published in the newspaper dated April 5th, reads, "Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose."

It is not yet known where the idea for the unusual baby name (opens in new tab) came from, but their first child was named after Tom's dad, who died of a brain tumor in May 2011.

And Tom revealed just last month that they planned to have more kids.

In an interview with The Times (opens in new tab), he confessed, "Fatherhood is the best. He’s at school now and loving it. We’re watching him become his own little person.” Any plans for Robbie to have a sibling? We’ve always said that we want to have more kids. It’s slightly more complicated for us than a bottle of wine and a good time. There’s lots of planning."

While fans wondering if Tom Daley has retired (opens in new tab) will be pleased to know he hasn't, as he's set on competing at the Paris Olympics 2024, hinting that another baby 'won't hurt' that ambition.

He said, "I’ve achieved everything I want in sport and there are lots of things I want to achieve outside of sport. At the same time — one more won’t hurt!"

A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Tom, who recently competed in the Celebrity Great British Bake Off 2023 (opens in new tab) for Stand Up 2 Cancer, recently took their son to the White House in Washington D.C as they shared some rare snaps and clips of him running around.

Like some other celebrities, Tom and Dustin have decided to keep their sons face out of any photos on social media, often sharing snaps taken from behind.

A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Dustin also shared a sweet collection of photos on Instagram from their trip and captioned them, "Quite the homecoming — thanks to the National Portrait Museum’s The Struggle For Justice exhibit.



"When I was a teen, my mom used to drop me off on her way into work to explore the museums in DC. I could never have imagined back then taking my husband and son to see my portrait hanging on these esteemed walls. Good to be home."

Congratulations Tom and Dustin!