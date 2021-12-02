Who is Matty Lee on I’m A Celebrity and is he in a relationship?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 viewers haven’t seen many of the contestants in action due to the 96-hour blackout caused by Storm Arwen but they are about to make up for a lost time as Matty Lee has been voted to do a trial alongside Naughty Boy. But because he’s had less air time than the others, some viewers are wondering who is Matty Lee and is he in a relationship?

Matty tends to be the quieter campmate of the group, leaving more outspoken characters like David Ginola, Frankie Bridge, Snoochie Shy and Arlene Philips to lead conversations.

But he’s about to get more airtime as he joins Naughty Boy for the next bushtucker trial Gruesome Gargoyles. But for those still wondering who is Matty Lee? Here’s all you need to know…

Who is Matty Lee on I’m A Celebrity?

Matty Lee is a British Olympic diver and gold medalist from Leeds. He has competed in both individual and synchronised diving and across both three-metre springboard and platform.

Matty, 23, won his gold medals in the 10m platform at the 2015 European Games and on the mixed 10-metre synchronised platform at the 2017 European Diving Championships.

But before his peaks with his gold medals, he has been twice the European junior champion on the three-metre springboard.

Meanwhile, at the world level, Matty won the silver medal in the mixed 10-metre synchronised platform event at the 2017 World Championships. But it was the 2019 World Championships in which both Matty and Tom Daley won bronze in the 10 m synchro event, as well as gold in July 2021 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But his parents, due to covid restrictions, we’re unable to fly out to Tokyo to cheer their son on in the contest and had to watch it in their back garden instead.

In an interview at the time, his dad said, “To have everybody around – Matty’s friends, close family, and some of my friends – it was amazing. With the result, it was even more amazing.

“We’re obviously gutted we couldn’t be out there, as I’m sure all the nearest and dearest and parents are, but having people around and watching it here has been good in its own way.

“It’s been quite nice to have people round to share the experience. Normally, it would be perhaps yourself or very close family in a room.”

And it looks like they’re all gathered to watch his jungle stint as his supporters, who have taken over his social media since he entered the jungle, are delighted he is doing his first ever Bushtucker trial and have thanked fans for voting for him.

They uploaded a video clip of Matty and Tom Daly celebrating a win at the Olympics and captioned it, ‘#TEAMMATTY YOU ARE AMAZING!!! HE’S FINALLY DOING A CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF YOU!! WE ❤️❤️❤️ U ALL!!’

Is Matty Lee in a relationship?

It’s not clear if Matty Lee is currently in a relationship. He has always remained quiet when it comes to speaking about love, having chosen to keep that side of his life private.

Matty once revealed he is single in a YouTube questions and answer session with his diving partner, Tom Daley. He also said, in a separate video on Instagram, that he is heterosexual.

But whether he’s in a relationship or not, fans will be hoping that they get to see a glimpse of him in his swimmers again but it looks unlikely in the freezing cold Welsh castle.

Tom Daly and Matty

Tom Daly and Matty Lee have a close friendship – and Matty admitted he idolises Tom.

Talking about childhood heroes among campmates, Matty Lee confessed, “My childhood hero was Tom [Daley] and I’ve been in bed with him.”

To which former Emmerdale star Danny Miller clarified, “And kind of won a gold medal with him…”

Speaking further about his fellow diver, Matty revealed, “He does [smell good]. I do too. He wouldn’t smell good here.”

The campmates misheard and thought Matty said Tom wouldn’t survive in camp, to which he replied, “He wouldn’t, that’s why I’m here!”

Later in the show, during a chat in the Telegraph, Matty told the camera about Tom’s sleeping habits, “He [Tom] does sometimes snore, but so do I. I can’t really comment in a bad way about that.

“He’s not a wriggler which is good, he very much stays on his side on the bed and I’m on the other side which is ideal.”

Tom and Matty won gold at the Tokyo Olympics this year in the 10 m synchro event and Tom sent pulses racing when he shared a shower snap of them both in just their Speedos and captioned it, ‘OLYMPIC SHOWER VIBES 🚿 Going back through photos on my phone from Tokyo and it already feels like a lifetime ago!’

You can watch a press conference interview with Tom and Matty following their Tokyo gold win below…

I’m A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm/9.15pm