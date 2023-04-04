What happened to Michael Strahan? The Good Morning America host is still absent from the show
Viewers of GMA are wondering where the star is for a second week running...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Good Morning America (GMA) viewers looking to tune in to see their favorite hosts bring them their morning fix of news and entertainment are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan?
The popular host, who is a former NFL champion, usually sits on the panel of the daily chat show alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, and Ginger Zee.
His absence comes after CBS viewers wondered where is Gayle King today? (opens in new tab) and previously NBC viewers asked where is Hoda Kotb on the Today show? (opens in new tab) when she was unexpectedly missing.
But viewers have noticed that for the second week running, Michael has been missing from screens as fans wonder what happened to Michael Strahan? As we look at what we know...
What happened to Michael Strahan?
Michael Strahan has been seen promoting other huge projects away from GMA for a second week in a row. The TV host, who is a regular on Good Morning America, has previously been absent from the show to pursue other work projects and earlier this week, on Monday (3rd April 2023) he took to his social media to announce that he was hosting American Football Trivia. After talking fans through a series of true or false questions, he concluded, "Thanks for playing this trivia with me and if you enjoyed that, you're going to love our podcast, American Football, on Audible, or wherever you get your podcasts. Check it out."
Therefore, on GMA he has been replaced by ABC's Deborah Roberts who usually hosts 20/20 alongside David Muir and is the wife of Al Roker.
A post shared by American Football (@americanfootballshow) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Aside from American Football, he's been linked to his own Michael Strahan skincare line on sale at Target (opens in new tab), featuring a hydrating face and beard wash (opens in new tab), a shaving lotion, a post-shave balm, a face and neck moisturizer (opens in new tab), and a beard condition oil.
Did Michael Strahan leave GMA?
Michael Strahan has previously been on leave from GMA as the ABC news anchor works on other shows for the network as well. Days off from the show tend to make way for personal vacations and also enable him to pursue other projects. But each time he leaves for long periods of time, viewers get uneasy about it.
One viewer tweeted, "This whole thing cracks me up. I'm more concerned about where Michael Strahan is."
Another previously asked, "Morning Robin. Where is Michael Strahan? I watch GMA for you and Michael and it’s not the same when one of you isn’t there. Have a wonderful day."
While another tweeted, "Where is Michael Strahan? Missing him on GMA?"
I think this is the issue that can bring us all together: Is there anyone out there that thinks Iowa should be invited the the White House too? https://t.co/NtO8Hk3LuWApril 4, 2023
Where is Michael Strahan today?
Michael Strahan is currently absent from Good Morning America today as it is thought he is busy pursuing other projects elsewhere. The star was active on his social media the previous day when he was absent form the show to promote his new skincare range in Target. Therefore, it is thought that the host is doing something similar today.
Take care of that SKIN baby!!! Proud to share @mstrahanbrand and shave is NOW available at https://t.co/2H2QAVTq7b!! Let’s go! #StrahanSkin pic.twitter.com/wKGelDL5o2April 3, 2023
Related TV features:
- Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? (opens in new tab)
- American Idol judges 2023: Who are they? (opens in new tab)
- Who is on Loose Women today? (opens in new tab)
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
American Idol judges 2023: Who are they and how much do they get paid?
Katy Perry earns how much?!
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Wet wipes ban: Everything you need to know including which wet wipes are plastic free
A wet wipes ban is planned to come into force as a way of tackling pollution - here's everything you need to know including which wet wipes are plastic free.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
American Idol judges 2023: Who are they and how much do they get paid?
Katy Perry earns how much?!
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Moana remake: Everything we know so far about the Disney live action movie
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that beloved Disney film Moana is getting made into a live action movie. Here's all the details we know so far.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Unforgotten season 6 - Everything we know so far
Following the season 5 finale, we've shared details of what has been said about Unforgotten season 6 and whether it's happening.
By Emily Stedman • Last updated
-
Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed? Locations featured in the Netflix mystery comedy
Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed? Iconic locations featured in the sequel, and we reveal exactly where film crews were spotted.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 release date and cast
Tully and Kate are back for the final installment of their friendship fighting story
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Thomas Cashman prison sentence - how long did he get for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel?
He's been found guilty of 5 charges
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is Gayle King today? As the anchor is absent from CBS Mornings
Fans have been asking if she's left the show after she was unexpectedly missing from screens
By Selina Maycock • Published