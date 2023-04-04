What happened to Michael Strahan? The Good Morning America host is still absent from the show

Good Morning America (GMA) viewers looking to tune in to see their favorite hosts bring them their morning fix of news and entertainment are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan?

The popular host, who is a former NFL champion, usually sits on the panel of the daily chat show alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, and Ginger Zee.

But viewers have noticed that for the second week running, Michael has been missing from screens as fans wonder what happened to Michael Strahan? As we look at what we know...

What happened to Michael Strahan?

Michael Strahan has been seen promoting other huge projects away from GMA for a second week in a row. The TV host, who is a regular on Good Morning America, has previously been absent from the show to pursue other work projects and earlier this week, on Monday (3rd April 2023) he took to his social media to announce that he was hosting American Football Trivia. After talking fans through a series of true or false questions, he concluded, "Thanks for playing this trivia with me and if you enjoyed that, you're going to love our podcast, American Football, on Audible, or wherever you get your podcasts. Check it out."

Therefore, on GMA he has been replaced by ABC's Deborah Roberts who usually hosts 20/20 alongside David Muir and is the wife of Al Roker.

Aside from American Football, he's been linked to his own Michael Strahan skincare line on sale at Target (opens in new tab), featuring a hydrating face and beard wash (opens in new tab), a shaving lotion, a post-shave balm, a face and neck moisturizer (opens in new tab), and a beard condition oil.

Did Michael Strahan leave GMA?

Michael Strahan has previously been on leave from GMA as the ABC news anchor works on other shows for the network as well. Days off from the show tend to make way for personal vacations and also enable him to pursue other projects. But each time he leaves for long periods of time, viewers get uneasy about it.

One viewer tweeted, "This whole thing cracks me up. I'm more concerned about where Michael Strahan is."

Another previously asked, "Morning Robin. Where is Michael Strahan? I watch GMA for you and Michael and it’s not the same when one of you isn’t there. Have a wonderful day."

While another tweeted, "Where is Michael Strahan? Missing him on GMA?"

Where is Michael Strahan today?

Michael Strahan is currently absent from Good Morning America today as it is thought he is busy pursuing other projects elsewhere. The star was active on his social media the previous day when he was absent form the show to promote his new skincare range in Target. Therefore, it is thought that the host is doing something similar today.

