With new Netflix documentary Pamela, With Love, putting her life into the spotlight once more, we share how many children Pamela Anderson has with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Pamela Anderson has been married a number of times (opens in new tab), but no union has been more reported on than that of her relationship with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Most recently the tale of their leaked sex tape and tumultuous life together was dramatised in 2022 Hulu series Pam and Tommy (opens in new tab). But the series drew some controversy after it was revealed that Pamela did not give permission for the series to go ahead.

Taking back control of her narrative in 2023, Pam has released an all new Netflix special - giving her side to the story. Featuring interviews with the Baywatch star herself, plus friends and family, it aims to paints an accurate picture of the pin-up: present and past. A mother as well as an actress, we've shared how many children Pamela Anderson has, who viewers might recognise as featuring in the documentary special.

How many children does Pamela Anderson have with Tommy Lee?

Pamela Anderson has two children in total - two sons named Brandon and Dylan, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee. Brandon is the eldest by one year, with Dylan arriving not long after his brother.

Pamela gave birth to her two sons during her three year marriage to Tommy Lee. "Tommy is the father of my kids and I'm forever grateful," Pamela writes in her new memoir Love, Pamela.

(Image credit: Getty)

Now in their late twenties, Pamela's sons are all grown up, but it appears they remain close and supportive of their mum. Brandan and Dylan both appeared at the premiere of Anderson's new Netflix documentary Pamela, With Love in late January 2023.

It's no secret that Pamela loves her children, with the Baywatch actress openly crediting her two boys with keeping her going after she and Tommy divorced in May 1998. In February of the same year, Tommy allegedly attacked and kicked Pamela several times whilst she was holding their youngest son Dylan. The actress called the police and Tommy was later charged with spousal abuse, being sentenced to six months in prison.

"They saved me," writes the mum-of-two in her memoir. "I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment. Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."

(opens in new tab) Love, Pamela: Her new memoir (Hardcover) - £16.54 | Amazon (opens in new tab) ACTRESS. ICON. ACTIVIST. Her story, in her voice, for the first time. In this honest, layered and unforgettable book that alternates between storytelling and her own poetry, Pamela Anderson breaks the mould of the celebrity memoir while taking back the tale that has been crafted about her.

Like their parents, Brandon and Dylan have both established careers in the entertainment industry. Though both in the spotlight, Pamela has shared how the two differ personality-wise:

"Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid," she told People. "Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It’s a good team."

Who is Brandon Thomas Lee?

(Image credit: Getty images)

Born: 5 June 1996 | Age: 26 | Instagram: @brandonthomaslee (opens in new tab)

Pamela's eldest child is an actor like his mum. He's starred in films such as Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Cosmic Sin, Zero Road and Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story. As for his TV appearances, he most recently appeared in the rebooted MTV show The Hills: New Beginnings - which also included a brief Pammy cameo.

In addition to his acting, Brandon is busy in the Fashion world too. November 2021 saw the launch of his own fashion label Local Authority, which sells preppy and retro golf clothes. His good looks have also see Brandon model. He walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer show in 2019.

On his Instagram profile, Brandon describes his profession as "Golfer / Investor / Producer".

As for his love life, Brandon is currently dating Lily Easton, a social media influencer from Australia. Previously Brandon was in a relationship with Daniella Beckerman, a model who appeared with him during filming of The Hills: New Beginnings. He also dated actress Bella Thorne for a time - though there appears no bad blood between them. Post-break-up the two exes both appeared alongside each other in season 2 of Tales.

Who is Dylan Jagger Lee?

(Image credit: Getty images)

Born: 29 December 1997| Age: 25 | Instagram: @dylanjaggerlee (opens in new tab)

Dylan initially followed in his father's musical footsteps, founding and making up the electronic duo Midnight Kids (opens in new tab) alongside Kyle Girard. The band released their first EP - The Lost Youth - in 2020. However in January 2021, Dylan announced on Twitter (opens in new tab) that he was leaving and "moving in a different musical direction that feels more true to me."

Like his elder brother, Dylan is also a model, who is signed with EWG Management. He's worked with designer brands like Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, Armani, Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana.

Dylan has been in a relationship with Architect and Designer Paula Brass since 2018.

Dylan Jagger Lee is presently in a relationship with Paula Bruss, who is an Architectural Designer. Also based in Malibu, Dylan's girlfriend currently works at the Alexander Design Build in Santa Monica, California.

