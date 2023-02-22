How much are Micky Flanagan tickets? Full details of his 2023 UK tour

The much loved British comedian is hitting the road with a new hilarious act. Here's what you need to know about securing Micky Flanagan tickets.

He's the cheeky Cockney geezer who never fails to leave an audience in stitches. And 2023 has brought with it the good news that the East Ender is touring again - his first one in six years. 2017's An Another Fing saw 11 sold-out shows at London's O2 and became the biggest comedy event of the year, entertaining over 600,000 people across the UK and Ireland. It's safe to say that the demand for tickets for his upcoming If Ever We Needed It… tour is exceptionally high, so we've shared details on how much tickets will cost and where to secure them.

How much are Micky Flanagan tickets?

Tickets to Micky Flanagan's If Ever We Needed It… tour start from £35.75 per person. Ticket prices do not include the additional £2.95 admin fee per order.

Whilst standard ticket prices are priced between £35 and £42, there are a number of premium experiences being offered too - though these will set you back over £100 or more.

Following a Ticketmaster presale on the morning of February 22, some re-sale ticket sites like ViaGoGo (opens in new tab) have already listed Micky Flanagan tickets online. Though it's worth noting that the prices are much higher than the original RRP.

One Twitter user (opens in new tab), who was was unable to secure Micky Flanagan tickets in the presale, tweeted that "they are on viagogo for 3 x price". A quick scan shows tickets listed for £92 and more currently.

How do I get Micky Flanagan tickets?

Micky Flanagan tickets go on general sale at 10am on February 25 (this Saturday). Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab), Live Nation (opens in new tab), AXS (opens in new tab) and The Ticket Factory (opens in new tab).

Those signed up to the Ticketmaster mailing list were able to snap up pre-sale tickets on February 22, via a unique presale code. However, many users complained that they were experiencing technical difficulties with the site.

Large waiting times were also reported with lengthy queues. "Only 1800 people infront of me but apparently I can’t get tickets, tried getting 3, 2 and 1 tickets," tweeted Twitter user Beth Rossiter (opens in new tab).

O2 customers can try and secure Micky Flanagan tickets in a O2 Priority pre-sale (opens in new tab), which takes place at 10am on February 23. Make sure you register your interest ahead of time to get priority access.

A Live Nation Presale (opens in new tab) is also happening at 10am on February 24. You'll need to create and register an account in advance to take advantage of the presale.

If unable to acquire tickets in a pre-sale, fear not. Micky Flanagan tickets will be on sale to the general public on Saturday 22 March.

Wednesday 15 March - Bournemouth International Centre

Bournemouth International Centre Friday 24 March - 3Arena, Dublin

3Arena, Dublin Thursday 30 March - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Utilita Arena, Birmingham Friday 31 March - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Utilita Arena, Birmingham Thursday 13 April - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

OVO Hydro, Glasgow Thursday 20 April - First Direct Arena, Leeds

First Direct Arena, Leeds Friday 21 April - First Direct Arena, Leeds

First Direct Arena, Leeds Thursday 11 May - The O2, London

The O2, London Friday 12 May - The O2, London

The O2, London Saturday 14 May - The O2, London

The O2, London Thursday 18 May - The O2, London

The O2, London Friday 19 May - The O2, London

The O2, London Friday 26 May - The O2, London

Due to popular demand, it was announced on February 22 that five extra dates had been added for Micky's If Ever We Needed It… tour. These extra performances include second nights in Birmingham and Leeds, plus three new dates for audiences at London's O2 Arena.

Micky Flanagan tour - extra details

As for what audiences can expect from the If Ever We Needed It… - the show is said to cover Micky turning 60. Alongside laughs about his age miletsone, there'll be jokes about "having sex with your glasses on, his school alumni and his ballbag."

As a result, an age limit of 16 and over is in place for all tour performances.

Those attending a Micky Flanagan have also been warned that no mobile phones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Anyone caught with a phone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

"Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show," states the BiC website (opens in new tab). "Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby."

Finally, guests are being encouraged to print their tickets in advance "to ensure a smooth entry process".

