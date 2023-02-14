S Club 7 tour dates and how to get tickets to the 25th anniversary reunion concerts

All seven members of the pop group will be touring the UK - here's a rundown of the S Club 7 tour dates and ticket prices.

Music fans have already been treated to some huge tours taking place in 2023, from the scramble to secure Beyoncé tickets (opens in new tab) just last week to Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' (opens in new tab) and Lewis Capaldi tickets (opens in new tab) too. And now, the group that gave us 'Reach', 'S Club Party' and 'Never Had a Dream Come True' are returning with a 25th anniversary tour across the UK. That's right, S Club 7 are getting back together.

In a statement, the group said: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again. We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"

How to get S Club 7 tickets

Tickets for the S Club 7 reunion tour go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am. They can be bought via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab), The Ticket Factory (opens in new tab) and Gigs and Tours (opens in new tab).

Fans of the group can also sign up to the presale using the Gigs and Tours pre-sale access form (opens in new tab). The sign-up page closes at 5pm on Tuesday 14 February, and presale tickets will go live on Wednesday 15 February at 10am.

We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October 🇬🇧 Sign up before 5pm GMT tomorrow to gain access to PRE-SALE TICKETS via the link in our bio. PRE-SALE opens Wednesday 15th Feb, 10am GMT. GENERAL SALE opens Friday 17th Feb, 10am GMT 🎊 #SClub7Reunited

13 October - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

- Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena 14 October - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

- Sheffield, Utilita Arena 16 October - Dublin, 3Arena

- Dublin, 3Arena 18 October - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

- Glasgow, OVO Hydro 19 October - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

- Newcastle, Utilita Arena 20 October - Leeds, First Direct Arena

- Leeds, First Direct Arena 21 October - Manchester, AO Arena

- Manchester, AO Arena 23 October - Cardiff, International Arena

- Cardiff, International Arena 24 October - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

- Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena 26 October - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

- Birmingham, Utilita Arena 28 October - London, The O2

How much are S Club 7 tickets?

Glasgow's OVO Hydro has shared that S Club 7 tour tickets will cost between £38.60 and £291.15, and it's likely that prices will be similar for other venues.

However, an official announcement on ticket prices hasn't been shared, and we'll have to wait until the pre-sale begins on Wednesday 15 February to find out exactly how much it will cost to secure tickets to the 25th anniversary event, along with the different tiers of tickets available.

S Club 7: Where are they now?

Rachel Stevens went solo after S Club 7 split, and released hit song 'Sweet Dreams My LA Ex'. More recently, she joined Dancing On Ice in 2022, where she was the third celebrity to be eliminated.

went solo after S Club 7 split, and released hit song 'Sweet Dreams My LA Ex'. More recently, she joined Dancing On Ice in 2022, where she was the third celebrity to be eliminated. Tina Barrett has continued with her music career, and released another single Mwah Mwah in January 2020 as well as appearing on The Hit List with ex-bandmate Bradley in December 2022.

has continued with her music career, and released another single Mwah Mwah in January 2020 as well as appearing on The Hit List with ex-bandmate Bradley in December 2022. Jon Lee stayed on stage after leaving S Club 7, performing in Les Miserables, Aladdin and Jersey Boys. In 2017, he performed in band Boys Allowed as part of Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

stayed on stage after leaving S Club 7, performing in Les Miserables, Aladdin and Jersey Boys. In 2017, he performed in band Boys Allowed as part of Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief. Paul Cattermole has launched a career as a tarot reader on YouTube (opens in new tab) , after the ex-band member fell on hard times. During an appearance on Loose Women in 2018, he admitted he had run out of money and had to borrow a shirt for the show.

has launched a career as a tarot reader on YouTube , after the ex-band member fell on hard times. During an appearance on Loose Women in 2018, he admitted he had run out of money and had to borrow a shirt for the show. Bradley McIntosh went on to write music, and his work has included hits for JLS and Sugababes' Mutya Buena. He now runs artist management company Citiboy Entertainment.

went on to write music, and his work has included hits for JLS and Sugababes' Mutya Buena. He now runs artist management company Citiboy Entertainment. Jo O’Meara was most recently in the news for supporting British healthcare workers during the pandemic by singing songs chosen by them. She's suffered with health issues in the past few years, and in 2022 underwent four surgeries to remove part of a slipped disc in her back.

was most recently in the news for supporting British healthcare workers during the pandemic by singing songs chosen by them. She's suffered with health issues in the past few years, and in 2022 underwent four surgeries to remove part of a slipped disc in her back. Hannah Spearritt started a career in acting after S Club 7 disbanded, and also released a documentary called Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants. She's now in the process of setting up her own holistic wellness café in South West London.

