The Who UK tour 2023: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

It's their first UK tour in six years - here's what we know so far about The Who UK tour 2023.

2023 is shaping up to be a great year for music, with Lewis Capaldi tickets (opens in new tab) selling out in just seconds, Arctic Monkeys announcing a much-anticipated tour (opens in new tab) and Harry Styles returning to Wembley (opens in new tab) in the summer. And now, after legendary rock band The Who have announced nine dates across the UK, this year's line-up has got even better.

The Who have announced a very special The Who Hits Back! UK tour for July 2023, which sees the band visit several outdoor venues and one arena. The dates follow last year’s highly acclaimed The Who Hits Back! tour of the US, and co-founders Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey will be joined by a full orchestra each night on the nine-date tour.

How to get tickets for The Who UK tour 2023

General tickets for The Who's UK tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday 3 February, while the presale for registered fans will begin at 10am on Wednesday 1 February. Tickets can be bought through The Who's website (opens in new tab), or directly through See Tickets (opens in new tab).

The 2023 tour will see The Who's full live band performing with an orchestra each night, and features guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who announce their UK summer 2023 tour and a live album, including a return to Edinburgh, their first time in 40+ years.

How much are The Who tickets?

Pricing for The Who's 2023 UK tour is yet to be announced. However, we do know the prices of tickets for their shows in Europe this summer, which may give some indication as to pricing for the UK tour.

Tickets for their date at La Défense Arena in Paris range from €57.50 to €195, while prices for their date in Berlin start at €78.75.

The Who are asking fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters of the charity, and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust's Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000.

July 06 - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull

- Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull July 08 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

- Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh July 09 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

- Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh July 12 - The O2, London

- The O2, London July 14 - The Incora County Ground, Derby

- The Incora County Ground, Derby July 16 - Badminton Estate, Bristol

- Badminton Estate, Bristol July 19 - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham July 21 - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

- Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens July 23 - The 1st Central County Ground, Brighton

Lead singer Roger Daltrey has said ahead of ticket sales: "Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map. Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me.

"This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights."

Who is supporting The Who on their 2023 tour?

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will support The Who at the majority of their UK dates, except for Edinburgh and London.

Meanwhile, The Who will perform music from throughout their nearly 60-year career. Ahead of the UK tour, the band are releasing the live album ‘The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley’ on Friday 31st March 2023.

