How to watch the BRIT Awards 2023: Date, time, host and who is performing
The music show takes place at London's O2 Arena
With just days to go until the landmark award ceremony, we share how to watch the BRIT Awards 2023.
We've already had the 2023 Oscars (opens in new tab), which means awards show fans are now looking forwards to when the BAFTAs are (opens in new tab) and, of course, the BRITs. A huge moment in the music calendar, the award ceremony celebrates the very best artists in British music and further afield, with last year seeing Adele sweep the board alongside performances from Little Simz, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and more.
It's no surprise that audiences are keen to know when and how to watch the 2023 BRIT Awards then, now that the awards show has announced the full list of nominees and line-up of performances. We've got all the details on this year's ceremony, from who's hosting and what channel it's on, to all the artists in with a chance of winning big this year.
How to watch the BRIT Awards 2023
The BRIT Awards will be broadcast from 8.30pm on Saturday 11 February on ITV1 and ITVX. International viewers can also watch the show on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel (opens in new tab), which is due to finish at 10.30pm.
In addition to the main awards show on ITV1, there will be a pre-event broadcast called 'The Brit Awards: Red Carpet', beginning at 7.30pm on ITV2. The show will include interviews with the performers and nominees ahead of the big event.
Who is hosting the BRIT Awards?
Stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan is returning as BRIT Awards host, making this year his second time at the helm of the show. Last year, he hosted alongside Maya Jama (opens in new tab), taking over from Jack Whitehall who'd hosted for four consecutive years since 2018.
Mo said: "Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"
Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will also be on screen for the pre-event broadcast, which will bring viewers all the gossip as celebrities and artists arrive for the big night.
Maya has said: "Last year was such a great experience, so I’m looking forward to working alongside Clara and Roman on it this time around. It’s gonna be a good one!"
Meanwhile, Clara added, "Anything can happen on what is set to be another memorable night in the music and TV calendar," while Roman said, "I love seeing so many of my favourite names in music come together for such an amazing night."
Who is performing at the BRIT Awards?
- Lewis Capaldi
- Cat Burns
- David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- Stormzy
- Wet Leg
Lewis Capaldi, who also performed at the 2020 ceremony and is currently in the running for Song of the Year, completed the line-up on 31 January. He'll be joined by Stormzy, who has received three nominations and released his new album This Is What I Mean in November 2022, and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Cat Burns.
Harry Styles, who recently celebrated winning album of the year at the Grammys on February 5, is another big name on the line line-up. He's received four nominations ahead of the show, as have Wet Leg.
BRIT Awards nominees 2023
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Harry Styles - Harry's House
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again..
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
Song of the Year
- Aitch & Ahsanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Group of the Year
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Best New Artist
- Kojey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg
International Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- From the Encanto soundtrack - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - abcdefu
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
- OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
International Group of the Year
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines D.C.
- Gabriels
Best Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again..
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Best Pop/R&B Act
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith
Best Rock/Alternative Act
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Who has won the most BRIT Awards?
The artist who has wont the most BRIT Awards is Robbie Williams. He has 13 BRIT Awards as a solo artist and 5 as part of Take That.
He won his first BRIT back in 1993 for Take That's hit song 'Could It Be Magic', and the band also won the category for British Breakthrough Act that same year.
In 1994, they won British Single of the Year and British Video of the Year and then in 1996 the group's hit 'Back For Good' also won Single of the Year.
Robbie Williams won his first solo BRIT Award in 1999, winning Male Solo Artist of the Year, while 'Angels' won Song of the Year.
Since then, Robbie Williams has received a number of awards at the BRITS, including the Outstanding Contribution Award in 2010 and most recently he won the 'BRITs Icon' Award in 2017.
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
