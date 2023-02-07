How to watch the BRIT Awards 2023: Date, time, host and who is performing

With just days to go until the landmark award ceremony, we share how to watch the BRIT Awards 2023.

We've already had the 2023 Oscars (opens in new tab), which means awards show fans are now looking forwards to when the BAFTAs are (opens in new tab) and, of course, the BRITs. A huge moment in the music calendar, the award ceremony celebrates the very best artists in British music and further afield, with last year seeing Adele sweep the board alongside performances from Little Simz, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and more.

It's no surprise that audiences are keen to know when and how to watch the 2023 BRIT Awards then, now that the awards show has announced the full list of nominees and line-up of performances. We've got all the details on this year's ceremony, from who's hosting and what channel it's on, to all the artists in with a chance of winning big this year.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2023

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast from 8.30pm on Saturday 11 February on ITV1 and ITVX. International viewers can also watch the show on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel (opens in new tab), which is due to finish at 10.30pm.

In addition to the main awards show on ITV1, there will be a pre-event broadcast called 'The Brit Awards: Red Carpet', beginning at 7.30pm on ITV2. The show will include interviews with the performers and nominees ahead of the big event.

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards?

Stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan is returning as BRIT Awards host, making this year his second time at the helm of the show. Last year, he hosted alongside Maya Jama (opens in new tab), taking over from Jack Whitehall who'd hosted for four consecutive years since 2018.

Mo said: "Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will also be on screen for the pre-event broadcast, which will bring viewers all the gossip as celebrities and artists arrive for the big night.



Maya has said: "Last year was such a great experience, so I’m looking forward to working alongside Clara and Roman on it this time around. It’s gonna be a good one!"

Meanwhile, Clara added, "Anything can happen on what is set to be another memorable night in the music and TV calendar," while Roman said, "I love seeing so many of my favourite names in music come together for such an amazing night."

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards?

Lewis Capaldi

Cat Burns

David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Stormzy

Wet Leg

Lewis Capaldi, who also performed at the 2020 ceremony and is currently in the running for Song of the Year, completed the line-up on 31 January. He'll be joined by Stormzy, who has received three nominations and released his new album This Is What I Mean in November 2022, and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Cat Burns.

Harry Styles, who recently celebrated winning album of the year at the Grammys on February 5, is another big name on the line line-up. He's received four nominations ahead of the show, as have Wet Leg.

BRIT Awards nominees 2023

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Song of the Year

Aitch & Ahsanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

From the Encanto soundtrack - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

International Group of the Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Who has won the most BRIT Awards?

The artist who has wont the most BRIT Awards is Robbie Williams. He has 13 BRIT Awards as a solo artist and 5 as part of Take That.

He won his first BRIT back in 1993 for Take That's hit song 'Could It Be Magic', and the band also won the category for British Breakthrough Act that same year.

In 1994, they won British Single of the Year and British Video of the Year and then in 1996 the group's hit 'Back For Good' also won Single of the Year.

Robbie Williams won his first solo BRIT Award in 1999, winning Male Solo Artist of the Year, while 'Angels' won Song of the Year.

Since then, Robbie Williams has received a number of awards at the BRITS, including the Outstanding Contribution Award in 2010 and most recently he won the 'BRITs Icon' Award in 2017.

