Who is Maya Jama - the rumoured new host of Love Island?

Maya Jama has been tipped as the new host of ITV2's hit show Love Island, but who is Maya Jama and why do fans think she will be jetting off to the iconic Majorcan villa next year?

Laura Whitmore shocked Love Island fans in August 2022 when she announced she would not return to host the popular ITV2 show (opens in new tab) the following year. When announcing Laura's departure from the show ITV said that a new host will be announced in due course and thanked Laura for her work. They said: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

But the fans could not wait and speculation as to who Laura's replacement would be (opens in new tab) became a hot topic. Popular names including former Love Islander Maura Higgins and the show's 2022 winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu have been thrown around on social media, but one name that stuck out, and has since reportedly been confirmed by inside sources, is Maya Jama.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is one of the biggest TV and radio presenters in the UK. The 28-year-old has worked her way up through the media industry to become one of the most in-demand presenters - and for good reason!

Maya made a name for herself in 2014 while working on her show #DriveWithMaya, which broadcast in prime time slot for London-based radio station Rinse FM. She began remained a part of the team until 2017.

While working on the radio, Maya's TV career also took off. In 2014, she hosted MTV's The Wrap Up and, by 2017, she had worked with the Brit Awards, hosting their red carpet coverage as well as their pre-Brit Awards parties.

By November of the same year, she became the youngest person ever to co-host the MOBO Awards on Channel 5.

Since then, Maya's career has continued to blossom with the star gaining presenting credits for shows like Walk The Line, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and Soccer Aid.

The jump to ITV2's Love Island would not be too much of a challenge for the seasoned presenter. Her previous gig hosting MTV's True Love or True Lies, which saw six couples go head to head to prove whose relationship is best, could have set her up nicely for taking on the iconic Majorcan villa.

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot)

Is Maya Jama the new Love Island host?

It is believed that Maya has taken the role of Love Island host and that the show's bosses are currently finalising her contract. According to The Sun, Maya is set to be heading out to South Africa to film the winter version of the show, which was confirmed to be returning for a second season (opens in new tab) earlier this year and will air in January 2023.

A source told The Sun, "Maya was ITV’s dream option. She is fun, beautiful and a brilliant presenter. She was discussed as a possible replacement for Caroline two years ago - but now the time is right...

"They’re just in the process of finalising the last few details — but barring any huge surprises she will be announced formally very soon. They are just dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s."

While final preparations are being made for Winter Love Island, it is also thought that Maya will host the show’s summer edition from Majorca which has been confirmed to start on Monday, 6th June 2022. (opens in new tab)

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Maya has not confirmed the news herself publicly despite the fact that a number of publications have reached out to her and her agencies for comment.

Even without hard confirmation, it looks likely that Maya will be hosting the show. Certainly she would be a great choice with all of her previous experience and her on-screen personality would suit the show's tone perfectly.

Fans agree, with many taking to social media to proclaim their delight at the idea of Maya as the next host. One user wrote shortly after Laura's announcement, "Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in the line-up of who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter one started."

Another added, "Petition for @MayaJama to be the new Love Island host #loveisland."