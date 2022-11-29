I Hate Suzie Too Season 2: First look images of Billie Piper in action as we look at who the show is based on

Billie Piper is back for a new series of I Hate Suzy Too as she steps back into the shoes of child star turned actress Suzie Pickles in the Sky Comedy, we look at who the show is based on.

In real-life the actress previously opened up on her 'unachievable' quest to balance work with motherhood (opens in new tab), but that hasn't stopped her from returning to the screen in the upcoming three-part series.

Described as "an anti-Christmas Christmas special" that focuses on the rebranding of the character that sees her land a job as a contestant on a reality TV dance show, we look at all you need to know ahead of her return...

Will there be a Season 2 of I Hate Suzie Too?

Yes, there is a Season 2 of I Hate Suzie Too and it is due to air on Sky and Now TV in December. Billie Piper shared the first-look images from the show to fans on her Instagram and captioned it, "Can you really dance all your troubles away? Asking for a mate. #IHateSuzieToo returns this December to give you a Christmas special like never before. 📸 @bomteard"

And fans shared their delight at the news.

One fan wrote, "Can’t wait !!👏😍"

Another fan put, "Finally!!!!!! Can’t wait 🙌"

And a third added, "🎉🎉🎉🎉Incredible cnt wait 😍😍😍" (sic)

How many series as there of I Hate Suzie?

There are two series of I Hate Suzie Too. The first series aired back in 2020 and in setting the story, a female celebrity names Suzie has her whole life turned up side down when her phone is hacked and a photo of her in an extremely compromising position emerges. It stars Billie Piper, Leila Farzad and Daniel Ings.

Billie revealed in 2020 that a second series would be considered if the show was received well. "I think we would like to do a second series if we can continue to push it — and we obviously have to come up with the story! We have no idea where it would go next and this stage. We’re going to start at least talking about it in January."

The second series is due to air next month (December 2022).

Who is I Hate Suzie based on?

I Hate Suzie Too is created by Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble and is based on a true story. Lead actress and co-creator Billie Piper revealed the series is inspired by the lives of multiple people - but while she dismisses it as being autobiographical from the similarities between Suzie's career and Billies, she clarified that while the actual narrative is "completely made up" it is derived from real-life events.

"It’s not autobiographical in the moment-to-moment," she said. "My god, I would be horrified if people thought I was exactly like Suzie Pickles."

Billie explained, "It is like watching a car crash. You can’t believe the life choices she’s making. It’s quite unusual to see a woman making such relentless appalling choices with her life. It’s very funny, but it’s punishing to watch, I think, when you’re witnessing that. And other times you do like her, and yet she’s part of the problem."

Events touched upon in the show include leaked photographs - which has happened to celebrities including Lily Allen, Charlotte Church and Britney Spears.

In the second season, Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job - dancing for likes on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition - likened to So You Think You Can Dance. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public.

Battling ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) with the help of estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie must try to keep life as stable as possible for her young son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws), all whilst staying on Dance Crazee long enough to finance her new role as single mum and ex-wife.

In this three-part anti-Christmas Christmas special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Can she win the hearts of her audience and restore her reputation? And at what cost?

