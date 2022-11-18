Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything: Where to watch, cast and filming locations

Sheridan Smith is back and this time her character is totally relatable - she's addicted to everything from smoking and alcohol to Terry's Chocolate Orange and caffeine as Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything we look at how to watch, who's in the cast and filming locations.

An embarrassing incident at her brother Joey's wedding ends up with Rosie (Sheridan Smith, star of No Return (opens in new tab)) waking up in hospital and its here that she decides to change her life by 'giving up everything'.

But as with any resolution, they're so easy to make and even easier to break, and as she juggles her father’s ill health and the possibility of losing her job, she had the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything - her friendships, her family and her work life.

Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn’t the addictions that are the problem. If Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie? As we look at all you need to know about the new comedy...

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything - where to watch

You can watch the new comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky and NOW. The new comedy launches on 7th December. The six-episode series is the first of it's kind and it's success will determine whether there will be future series.

The series is from the writer Susan Nickson, who worked on Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, which also starred Sheridan. It is directed by David Sant and produced by Sarah Fraser.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast

BAFTA-award winning actress Sheridan Smith plays the title role in Rosie Molloy Give Up Everything and she is joined by cast including Pauline McLynn as Win Molloy, Ardal O'Hanlon as Conall Molloy, Tareq Al-Jeddal as Victor, Martin Delaney as Robert, Richard Lumsden, Lewis Reeves as Joey, Leah MacRae as Monica, Oliver Wellington as Nico, Stevie Martin as Mel, Adelle Leonce as Ruby, Kevin Golding as Father Crosbie and Jeff Mirza as Dr Sando.

Speaking about taking on the lead, Sheridan said in an interview with What to Watch, "Rosie is a very complicated character. She's fun, she's wild, chaotic and a lot of fun to play!"

She later revealed to The Sun, that she had to neck a whole bottle of fake wine. "The scene started and I think the production team thought I was going to say, ‘Cut, I can’t drink all that’. Anyway, I didn’t.

"They all had to wait for ages as I decked this whole bottle of pretend wine in one take. When I finished, I had to deliver the line, ‘I’m good, thanks!’ all bloated like a balloon."

Sheridan admitted she struggled to “breathe” after necking the bottle and even ruined her appetite afterwards.

“I could hardly breathe after downing it all. Afterwards, the whole crew gave me this big round of applause but I felt so sick. I didn’t even eat my lunch,” she added.

Ardal O'Hanlon who's best-known for his role in Father Ted, said of working with Sheridan, "I play her dad, we have a pretty close relationship, we kind of consider each other best friends and we drink together and we sort of enable each other but it's really all about Rosie, she's pretty much in every scene, it's a tour de force performance from Sheridan - it's incredible.

It was Ardal's first-time working with the actress, he added, "It's the first time I've met Sheridan and worked with her, she is an absolute dream, incredible, not just professional, she is such a brilliant actor, so natural and instinctive and a joy to work with."

Meanwhile Pauline added, "It was a joy to do because you don’t often get a set of scripts that are so crackingly brilliant. Not just funny, but also really incredibly moving. Sheridan is nothing less than magnificent – it was the role she was always meant to play. You’re in for a treat."

Rosie Gives Up Everything Filming Locations

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything was partly filmed in Teddington, with part of the series filmed at "OneOneFour restaurant in the High Street and then the pub opposite The King's Head, which was closed to customers for the day as the cast and crew set up in the large marquee in the former car park," according to the Teddington Nub (opens in new tab).

Teddington and Richmond have recently become popular filming locations and feature in Apple+TV series Ted Lasso (opens in new tab).

