The White Lotus Season 2: Where to watch and what it's about

The White Lotus is returning for a second season and fans are wondering where to watch and what it's all about?

The award-winning comedy drama, created, written and directed by Mike White, and executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine, has a new trailer teasing it's return and the seven-part series is starting sooner than you think.

If you loved White Lotus season 1 (opens in new tab) and can't get enough of shows such as Married At First Sight (opens in new tab), you will be able to tune in for more dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff and the locale of the latest White Lotus resort.

As a new cast is introduced and their lives unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation, we look at where you can watch and what it's all about...

Where can I watch season 2 of The White Lotus?

You can watch season 2 of The White Lotus when it returns on 31 October exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Seven episodes will air, and these are set over the course of one week. Fans presumed the series would return in august because that is when series one aired but despite filming beginning back in February, the second series start is the end of October. The new series has one more episode than the first which aired six.

Benvenuti a Sicily. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/2VR5xeo1dDAugust 17, 2022 See more

What is season 2 of The White Lotus going to be about?

Season 2 of The White Lotus is based on the same social satire of needy rich guests at a high-class fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose week-long stay becomes affected by various dysfunctions as the staff struggle to meet their needs. But there's a new cast of characters to love - or love to hate - as the show moves to new shores - set in an exclusive Sicilian resort in the town of Taormina, it features the exploits of a new cast of characters, guests and employees at another property in the White Lotus luxury hotel chain.

The first season was set in Hawaii, but this new setting allows for a fresh set of mishaps and the change of location was also for filming practicalities.

Creator Mike White told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), "I would do another season because I feel like there's a way to get at some new themes and do it in a way that feels fresh from this one.

He continued, "we would go somewhere different because there's no way we could be able to afford the Four Seasons in Maui, not in a pandemic."

(Image credit: Sky)

And for season 2 the new cast includes F. Murray Abraham as elderly patriarch Bert Di Grasso, who is travelling with his Hollywood producer son Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and college graduate grandson Elbie (Adam DiMarco) as they try to discover their ancestral roots.

Aubrey Plaza plays Harper Spiller, who is on vacation with her newly rich husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) and his successful businessman college roommate Cameron (Theo James) and his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy of Netflix's The Bold Type).

Returning stars, Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries reprise their roles from season 1 as newly weds Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and Gret Hunt who met at the Hawaiian resort. And Tanya brings her new assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Other guests include Tom Hollander who plays English expat Quentin, and his nephew Jack (Leo Woodall).

And the resort manager Valentina is played by Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannò plays talented singer Mia, while Simona Tabasco plays a local in search of work among the wealthy guests.

