Is Deal or No Deal returning? Everything we know about the reboot so far

Are the rumours really true?! Here's what we know about Deal or No Deal returning to screens.

22 red boxes, a grumpy banker and the much-welcome return of Noel Edmonds on screens - the year was 2005 and TV gameshow Deal or No Deal was enjoying a moment. One lucky box owner was selected at random to take a seat and search their way through the other sea of boxes in the hopes of securing the grand £250,000 prize (though only 8 were successful during it's 11 year history).

Fast forward to 2023 and exciting news is on the horizon that Deal or No Deal is coming back. Reports have circulated that the much loved format is not set to change much, with just a slight tweak in channel and presenter to give it a modern day revamp. Here's everything we know so far.

Is Deal or No Deal returning?

According to the Mirror, yes Deal or No Deal is returning to screens in 2023. The publication reported that two pilot episodes of the show were filmed and ITV bosses were impressed enough to commission a further 20 shows.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal are expected to run later this year across one month in a daytime TV slot. And as for the format, it's understood that nothing has changed. "Deal or No Deal is such a strong format you don’t want to go fiddling with it,” one source told The Mirror (opens in new tab). "It’s pretty much the same. The boxes are back, the banker is back and the 22 players."

NEW 🚨 ITV have officially commissioned the daytime classic Deal Or No Deal - hosted by Stephen Mulhern - and it will return later this year for a full month! pic.twitter.com/pC5f2oTGhAJanuary 19, 2023 See more

Who is presenting the new Deal or No Deal?

Rumours have surfaced that Stephen Mulhern is to be the new host of the Deal or No Deal reboot. It's understood that contestants filmed pilot episodes with the Saturday Night Takeaway star last year.

Stephen has already hinted at his as-yet-unconfirmed role and bringing back Deal or No Deal. "Are they talking about it? The answer is yes," he said. "Would I love to host it? Yes, without fail. It’s one of the best game shows ever created."

The same Mirror source confirmed the In For A Penny host's attachment to the new show, which bosses are hoping will give it "a fresh feel".

The original Deal or No Deal was hosted by legendary TV presenter Noel Edmonds. It first aired in 2005 and continued for over a decade, with it's last episode going out in 2016. Noel presented almost 3,000 episodes of the show, with the banker having to fork out £40 million in prize money during the time.

The show was such a beloved format that Noel teamed up with comedian Catherine Tate for a Red Nose Day (opens in new tab) special in 2007.

What channel will the new Deal or No Deal be on?

It's understood that the new Deal or No Deal will air on ITV. The broadcaster appear to have obtained the rights from Channel 4 where the show originally aired.

It's not the only show ITV have decided to bring back for viewers in 2023, with the return of Big Brother (opens in new tab) also expected this year. The channel confirmed the news with a teaser advert last Summer, during the break of Love Island 2022 (opens in new tab).

Nostalgia seems to be a key theme for TV bosses of late, with the new year also seeing a reboot of That '70s show on Netflix - with the aptly named That '90s Show seeing original cast members return (opens in new tab) in guest roles.

BBC viewers are also currently enjoying Happy Valley season 3 (opens in new tab) on their screens after a 7 year hiatus. Amongst wanting to know where Happy Valley is filmed (opens in new tab), audiences are also after a refresher on how Becky died (opens in new tab) in the critically acclaimed series.

