Is The Crowded Room based on a true story? Here's everything we know
The new Apple TV+ series is gripping fans as we see if there's a real-life case behind the new drama
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
New psychological thriller The Crowded Room is out now on Apple TV+ and viewers want to know if it's based on a true story.
If you're a true crime junkie and have been fascinated watching The Sixth Commandment on BBC or Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, then you can add this series to your 'must watch' list.
With an all-star cast including Spider-Man's Tom Holland, Mamma Mia!'s Amanda Seyfried and Stranger Things' Will Chase, the 10-part drama tells a disturbing story of a man called Billy Milligan and his involvement in a New York City shooting.
Created by filmmaker Akiva Goldsman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind A Beautiful Mind, the crime-thriller follows Holland's character as he unravels dark secrets about his past, as we look at whether it's based on a real story...
Is The Crowded Room based on a true story?
Yes, The Crowded Room is loosely based on the true story of Billy Milligan, who was acquitted of a series of disturbing crimes. He was the first person in US history to be found not guilty due to multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).
Milligan was in a highly publicised court case in Ohio in the late 1970s. In 1977, aged 22, he was arrested for kidnapping, robbing and raping three women on the campus of Ohio State University. He was on parole at the time after being in prison for rape and robbery.
The Apple TV+ Original follows the award-winning 1981 book The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, and is inspired by the life of Billy Milligan.
The main character in M. Night Shyamalan's 2016 film Split, Kevin Crumb (played by James McAvoy), was also inspired by Milligan.
And more recently his story was told in a 2021 Netflix documentary, Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan.
One of the victims identified Milligan from a series of mug shots and he was imprisoned, assigned a lawyer and evaluated by a psychologist. It was during these sessions that he told investigators that it was his other personalities who committed the heinous crimes.
Known as the 'Campus Rapist', Milligan told psychologists that 'Ragen', a 23-year-old man with a Slavic accent had robbed the women, and 'Adalana', a 19-year-old lesbian had raped them. In the course of preparing his defence, psychologists diagnosed Milligan with Dissociative Identity Disorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder).
His lawyers pleaded insanity, arguing that two of his 10 alternate personalities committed the crimes without his knowledge. On 4 December 1978 Milligan was acquitted, and instead of jail he spent a decade in psychiatric hospitals.
The Apple TV+ 10-part thriller stars and is executively produced by Holland, who plays Danny Sullivan. The fictionalised miniseries loosely follows the story of Sullivan, who is arrested after a shooting in 1979. While the drama is set in New York City, Milligan's crimes took place in Ohio.
Told through a series of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried), his dark past unfolds. You can watch the official Crowded Room trailer below...
The Crowded Room cast
The Crowded Room has an all-star cast featuring Tom Holland - who executively produced the drama - Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Will Chase. Seyfried's actor husband Thomas Sadoski also stars as Matty Dunne, and Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's actor son Levon Hawke plays Jonny.
Holland told The Hollywood Reporter he read The Life of Billy Milligan and was excited about being part of the Apple TV+ series, and working with filmmaker Goldsman.
“I read the book and was really blown away by the opportunity it presented as an actor. I instantly felt safe with Akiva. I trusted him. It was a pretty easy yes from there.”
The full cast of The Crowded Room
- Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan (previous credits include Spider-Man, The Impossible, Captain America)
- Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin (Mamma Mia!, Mean Girls, In Time)
- Emmy Rossum as Candy, Danny's mother (Shameless USA, The Day After Tomorrow, Beautiful Creatures)
- Will Chase as Marlin Reid (Dopesick, Stranger Things, Nashville)
- Sasha Lane as Ariana (American Honey, Conversations With Friends, Hellboy)
- Zachary Golinger as young Danny Sullivan (Barry, A Quiet Place I & II, The Survivor)
- Henry Eikenberry as Doug (Frankenstein, Euphoria)
- Thomas Sadoski as Matty Dunne (The Newsroom, The Last Word, Life in Pieces)
- Thomas Parobek as Ezra (Cobra Kai, Love Dogs)
- Lior Raz as Yitzak Safdie (Hit & Run, Fauda and Segev)
- Nuala Cleary as Eden (Three Birthdays, Law & Order)
- Henry Zaga as Phillip (Beyond the Universe, The New Mutants, Trinkets)
- Levon Hawke as Jonny (Blackout, The Thicket)
- Christopher Abbott as Stan (Catch-22)
- Sam Vartholomeos as Mike (Bridge and Tunnel, Star Trek: Discovery)
- Emma Laird as Danny's high school girlfriend (Mayor of Kingstown, A Haunting in Venice, The Brutalist)
Who is the character of Danny Sullivan based on?
The character of Danny Sullivan is loosely based on Billy Milligan, who, as mentioned earlier, was the first person in the US to be acquitted of a crime by reason of insanity caused by dissociative personality disorder. Instead of prison he was sent to a psychiatric institution.
Before Milligan went to trial, experts had diagnosed him with 10 different personalities, and they suspected his mental illness was caused by the severe physical and sexual abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his stepfather Chalmer Milligan.
Both at his trial and in the Netflix documentary Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan, Milligan's mother, brother and sister spoke of the torment and brutality he endured at the hands of his stepfather. Chalmer, who died in 1988, always denied the allegations.
In 1991 Milligan was released from psychiatric care. He died from cancer aged 59 in 2014.
The Crowded Room release date
The Crowded Room was first released on June 9, 2023 and the final episode landed on AppleTV+ on Friday, 28th July 2023. All 10 episodes are now available to stream on the platform.
A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)
A photo posted by on
In other TV news, we reveal Is the Sixth Commandment a true story, Is The Bear based on a true story and we've taken a look at the Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Maddy Biddulph is a freelance journalist specialising in lifestyle and family-focused content. With 25 years in consumer media, she has worked as a writer and editor for some of the bestselling newspapers, magazines and websites in the UK and US. As a mum of two art-obsessed daughters, Daphne and Esther, Maddy is always looking for parenting hacks to make life easier. She is also a Level 3 personal trainer, and creates energising workouts for busy mums who need some me time.
-
-
Stacey Solomon is ‘dreading the day’ her children ‘grow up’ and move ‘away from home’
Another baby may even be on the cards for the family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Mike Tindall's grandmother was ‘dead against’ his marriage to Zara Phillips
The couple just celebrated their 12 year wedding anniversary
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Where is Luke Deeley now? The man who killed June Fox-Roberts
We reveal where Luke Deeley is now and explain his crimes against Julia Fox-Roberts, following the release of new true crime documentary, Code Blue.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Who is the new Witcher? All you need to know about the actor playing Geralt of Rivia
Liam Hemsworth will take the place of the Superman star as Geralt of Rivia after season three of The Witcher
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Are Christine and Louis still together from Too Hot To Handle season 5?
We've done some digging and have found out if Christine and Louis from Too Hot To Handle are still together. Here's everything we know...
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Where is Wolf filmed? Filming locations of the BBC drama
Where is Wolf filmed? Viewers have been enjoying the new BBC crime thriller, but have been asking questions about the setting.
By Adam England Published
-
The Witcher season 3 ending explained
The Witcher season 3 ending explained: Everything that happened in the season finale broken down, and your questions answered.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
When is the Love Island reunion in 2023? Confirmed release date
With the latest series now over, fans of the ITV show want to know when is the Love Island reunion taking place in 2023 and who has signed up to appear.
By Emily Stedman Published
-
Will there be another season of Sweet Magnolias? Plus, the season 3 ending explained
Will there be another season of Sweet Magnolias? Here's everything we know of a potential return, along with the season 3 ending explained.
By Lucy Wigley Published