Is Janice Dickinson married and does she have children? All about the I'm A Celeb South Africa star's family life

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa is finally here and viewers want to know more about the contestants - including who Janice Dickinson's husband and children are.

The new ITV spin-off show is an all-stars version of the original I'm A Celeb, featuring a line-up (opens in new tab) of famous faces including Carol Vorderman (opens in new tab) and Gillian McKeith (opens in new tab), who are all too familiar with bushtucker trials. The show has got viewers talking, and many want to know where the new I'm A Celeb is filmed (opens in new tab) and which series each of the stars have previously appeared on.

One celeb who viewers are please to see return is American model and TV personality Janice Dickinson. The star previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2007, where she made headlines by completing a record ten bushtucker trials in a row, and came second in the series to winner Christopher Biggins. As she returns to the ITV show, viewers want to know more about Janice Dickinson's personal life, including who she's married to and whether she has children.

Is Janice Dickinson married?

Janice Dickinson has been married to Robert Gerner (opens in new tab) since 2016, having first met in 2012. Gerner - who she calls "Rocky" - is Dickinson's fourth husband, having previously been married to Ron Levy (1977 to 1979), Simon Fields (1987to 1993), and Alan B Gersten (1995 to 1996).

Dr Robert Gerner is a psychiatrist, and the pair got married in a small ceremony in Beverly Hills. According to PEOPLE (opens in new tab), the pair met when they were set up on a blind date by Gerner's son, Robert Gerner Jr. Dickinson told the publication: "It’s taken me half a century to find a soulmate and thanks to the universe my stars were aligned the day Rocky and I met. He’s the best and he’s the brightest man I’ve ever met."

Janice Dickinson has also been romantically linked to actor Sylvester Stallone and the pair had an affair in 1994, while Dickinson was dating film producer Michael Birnbaum and Stallone was engaged to Jennifer Flavin.

They were then engaged for six months, but broke of the romance when a DNA test revealed that Stallone wasn't the father of the child Dickinson had given birth to six weeks previously.

Does Janice Dickinson have children?

Janice Dickinson has two children. Her eldest son, Nathan, was born in 1987 and his father is her second husband Simon Fields, while her daughter, Savannah, was born in 1994 and is shared with ex-boyfriend Michael Birnbaum.

Nathan is now working in the film industry with his father, and they have their own production company, Fields Entertainment, where Nathan works as a producer.

Nathan has previously spoken out about being "teased" as a child over details of his mother's personal life, telling the Mail Online (opens in new tab), "Some kids teased me when I was younger about her sleeping with so many famous men and stuff, but I'm not interested."

It was Dickinson's second child, Savannah, who was rumoured to be Sylvester Stallone's daughter before a DNA test proved otherwise. Savannah also works in TV and film, having appeared in Netflix’s crime drama centred around Ted Bundy, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and worked on the streaming service's TV series The Big Show Show.

Savannah has also worked as a script coordinator for Hulu and Apple TV, according to her LinkedIn.

What is Janice Dickinson famous for?

Janice Dickinson is a model and TV personality, and is often referred to as "the world's first supermodel". She first rose to fame in the 70s, and after retiring from the runway became a well-known TV personality.

She had her own reality show called The Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency from 2006 to 2008, and was also a judge on America’s Next Top Model.

As well as appearing on I'm A Celebrity back in 2007, Janice Dickinson has also been on Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and The Bachelor.

Janice Dickinson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab), Janice Dickinson has a net worth of $500,000.

Dickinson's reported net worth is lower than that of many of peers, such as Kelly LeBrock who has a net worth of $10million, and it has been suggested that this may be partly down to the fact she filed for bankruptcy in 2013. The Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) reported that the supermodel had racked up nearly $1 million in debt to the government as well as plastic surgeons and cosmetic-procedure professionals.

Janice Dickinson has been open about undergoing plastic surgery procedures in the past, and has admitted to having a facelift, breast implants, tummy tuck, neck lift, liposuction and Botox.

