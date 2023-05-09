Why has Janice Dickinson left the jungle? Everything we know about the star's I'm A Celeb exit

The former supermodel exited the I'm A Celebrity South Africa camp with no warning, leaving fans wondering why Janice Dickinson has left the jungle.

I'm A Celeb South Africa started (opens in new tab) on ITV on 24 April, and already there's been plenty of Bushtucker Trials and a few eliminations too. Fans are keen to know more about the brand-new spin-off of the classic Australian version - from where it's filmed (opens in new tab) to details about the celebrities taking part.

And one star that has caught they eyes of viewers is ex-supermodel Janice Dickinson. Janice took part in the original I'm A Celeb back in 2007, where she made headlines by completing a record ten Bushtucker Trials in a row, and came second in the series to winner Christopher Biggins. Fans have been keen to know more about her life outside the limelight - asking if Janice Dickinson is married and whether she has children (opens in new tab) - but after the star left the ITV show abruptly in a recent episode, everyone wants to know the reason. Here's what we know about why Janice Dickinson left the jungle...

Why has Janice Dickinson left the jungle?

Janice Dickinson has left the jungle after sustaining an injury in camp. While viewers have known for a while that Janice would be leaving - owing to the series being pre-recorded - it was only in a recent episode that the circumstances were revealed.

On Monday 8 May, presenters Ant and Dec confirmed that Janice had left the camp. Dec said, "Sadly Janice had to leave camp during the night as she had a fall and was unable to return," while Ant confirmed she was doing fine and had left a message for her fellow campmates to say goodbye.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The news was relayed to the rest of camp by Helen Flanagan, who read out the note from Janice. The message said: "Dear beloved campmates. Never in my life have I had such an extraordinary experience with all of you animals. You are the new BFFs and the loves of my life, and I will miss you until I get to see you again."

Janice added in the note: "Kisses to all of you - I love you and miss you. Love Janice. PS Joe - I’m still p***** at you and I will never get over it. Joke - all the love."

According to various reports, Janice had sustained her injury by tripping over on the way to the toilet in camp. The former supermodel told the Sun's TV mag (opens in new tab): "I was feeling very insecure because the campfire had gone out and it was as dark as it could be. So I thought: 'Right, I’ll make it to the dunny from memory.'

"I walked a couple of steps and tripped, flying flat on my face, hair all over my forehead, my nose was bloody and my whole chin was gashed open."

She added: "All I could feel was an intense head pain, from one to ten it was about a nine, and I was just lying there, moaning. It was a freak accident that happened so quickly."

She revealed she was helped by fellow campmates Fatima Whitbread and Phil Tufnell, before being taken to the hospital and eventually forced to pull out from the show.

What happened to Janice Dickinson on I'm A Celeb South Africa?

Janice Dickinson took part in the first Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity South Africa, which saw her bond with fellow campmate and Diversity star Jordan Banjo during the eating trial.

The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported that when asked which camp members she bonded the most with, Janice responded with Jordan, alongside TV personality Gillian McKeith and singer Myleene Klass.

She said: "At first, it was Jordan during the trial with the food. I've never met Jordan before and I'd never heard of his group. I'm not that up on Britain's sub-culture and he's really part of that with Diversity.'

"It's a great thing, in America we don't have anything like it. I wish he'd take his tour to America. So first Jordan, then I think I bonded with Gillian because she kept coming over to my cot and telling me she loved me."

However, not everyone got on so well with former model Janice during her time in the South African jungle. She previously argued with Carol Vorderman over the chores, meanwhile she claimed that Coronation Street star Andy Whyment "hates her".

Following her exit, Janice said: "I could have been the one to be second runner up or even win this series because I was just so steadfast and physiological with it.

"I was just waiting and biding my time with it all. I did my fair share in standing up, falling down. Getting my face in the dirt."

She added: "I felt like they could have possibly cleaned my wounds and set me back on my path in there. But Production made the right decision, in the end, to not send me back in.

"I'm just sad it ended that way. I think I could have gone back in and gone on further."

Note to self: Never mess with Janice Dickinson #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/D0LV1rV5PtMay 8, 2023 See more

Who else has left I'm A Celebrity South Africa so far?

Gillian McKeith was one of the first celebrities to leave after failing a survival challenge.

was one of the first celebrities to leave after failing a survival challenge. Shaun Ryder left alongside Gillian McKeith after selecting her as a partner for the challenge.

left alongside Gillian McKeith after selecting her as a partner for the challenge. Amir Khan was sent home after a vote by his fellow camp mates.

was sent home after a vote by his fellow camp mates. Georgia Toffolo lost a survival challenge, resulting in her being sent home fromt the jungle.

lost a survival challenge, resulting in her being sent home fromt the jungle. Andy Whyment was sent home alongside Georgia, after the pair were defeated in a challenge by Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass.

To find out more about the I'm A Celebrity South Africa cast, check out our pieces on Jordan Banjo (opens in new tab), Carol Vorderman (opens in new tab) and Gillian McKeith (opens in new tab).

Video of the Week