Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in a drive-through Las Vegas ceremony

Singer Jennifer Lopez (aka JLo) has married actor Ben Affleck in a romantic Las Vegas ceremony following their engagement announcement in April 2022.

The iconic couple were previously romantically involved in 2002 and got engaged for the first time, just months after going public with their relationship. However, the pair called off their wedding in 2003 and split the following year before rekindling their relationship in 2021.

Famously Ben first proposed to Jennifer with a gigantic, pink diamond ring but for the second time around, he presented her with a green rock instead - which symbolises new beginnings.

Now ‘Bennifer’ have officially wed in a drive-through Las Vegas wedding chapel called the ‘Tunnel of Love’ in what JLo has described as the ‘best night of their lives'.

Taking to Instagram, the Jenny From The Block singer posted an Instagram snap of her in bed following the nuptials, with a link to sign up for her online newsletter, where she announced the big news with the words “we did it!”.

In ‘On the JLo’ announcement, the mother of two also wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is Kind. Love is patient. Twenty years of patient.”

Before adding, “Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with.”

Her announcement post has now gnarred over one million likes, with famous friends and ‘Bennifer’ fans, some of whom have waited nearly two decades for this day, all sharing their congratulations.

Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton also shared a behind the scene glimpse at JLo's wedding look, with the caption, "Last minute feelings before the wedding."

In the Instagram Reel, she can be seen twirling in an elegant, white A-line dress with her hair softly curled, before revealing that she feels 'amazing' and 'so excited.'

Ahead of their reunion, the pair have been involved in other long-term relationships. Following their split in 2004, Ben married fellow actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. While JLo was engaged a number of times most recently to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but called off their nuptials in April (opens in new tab) 2021.