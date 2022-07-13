Jeremy Vine star Storm Huntley welcomes first child and reveals ultra unique baby name

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jeremy Vine star Storm Huntley has welcomed her first child with her husband Kerr Okan and the couple have revealed their alliterative baby name.

Whilst Holly Willoughby (opens in new tab) and Philip Schofield are the long-time dynamic duo of ITV daytime (opens in new tab) TV when it comes to Channel 5, Jeremy Vine and Storm Huntley have been entertaining fans as co-presenters on the Jeremy Vine show for many years now. During her time on the show the Scottish broadcaster has sometimes got candid about her personal life and sparked some serious excitement from viewers earlier this year when it was confirmed on air that Storm Huntley was pregnant (opens in new tab) with her first child.

Now Jeremy Vine Show star Storm has taken to Twitter and Instagram to announce that she’s given birth (opens in new tab) to her baby with her husband Kerr Okan, frontman of rock band, The LaFontaines.

So this is the little person who will forever hold my heart in his hands…Otis Abi OkanBorn 9:17am7.7 pounds pic.twitter.com/i0Ijda1sBBJuly 11, 2022 See more

Posting a sweet snap of her resting in hospital with her little one in her arms, the proud new mum wrote, “So this is the little person who will forever hold my heart in his hands…”

She then went on to reveal that the unique baby name (opens in new tab) she and Kerr have chosen for their new arrival is Otis Abi Okan. Storm also disclosed that her son was born at 9:17am on July 11th and weighed 7.7 pounds.

After announcing the news, fans and celebrity pals alike were quick to congratulate the couple on their wonderful baby news. This included Carol Smillie, who is understood to have been the celebrant at Storm and Kerr’s wedding last year.

(Image credit: Matt Crossick/ PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Fab name and you look so fresh! Huge congrats to you and Mr O xx”, she declared adoringly.

Whilst presenter Anna Williamson wrote simply, “Ahhhh huge congratulations 👏👏👏👏❤️”.

“Amazing. Congratulations xx,” former Blue Peter host and broadcaster Simon Thomas added.

These sentiments were echoed by JLS singer JB Gill who responded excitedly, “Whoop whoooop!! Congratulations to you all! Welcome Otis 😍👏🏾🎉”.

A post shared by Storm (@stormhuntley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The birth of Storm and Kerr’s first child comes six months after the Jeremy Vine star opened up about her pregnancy live on air following an ultra cute 'bun in the oven' post on Instagram with the cryptic caption, "Something's cooking".

And whilst she expressed joy at the prospect of welcoming her little one, she confessed that her morning sickness (opens in new tab) experience had made the first trimester a little challenging.

“You know when you’re in a car or you’re on a boat and you have that feeling of ‘you don’t know what way’s up and what way’s down? I may throw up at any moment’? 24 hours of that, including every morning I’ve been on screen”, Storm admitted.

“A huge thank you to everybody, I’m going to miss you all!” Storm says goodbye and hands over to @DawnNeesom as she heads off to welcome a beautiful baby with her husband @KerrOkan. @StormHuntley | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/AOdsmIge7dJuly 8, 2022 See more

However things were already looking up massively in the second trimester after she stopped feeling so sick. Discussing her delight at the upcoming 20 week scan she revealed at the time, “I’m feeling quite good about it. I’m excited, I’m excited about it, I want to know if it’s a boy or a girl, I can’t wait till my 20-week scan so I can see its little face again!”

Now all these months later, Storm and Kerr are delighted first-time parents and the presenter is currently on maternity leave from the Jeremy Vine show, with Dawn Neesom covering during her absence.

Fans will just have to wait patiently to see Storm back in action as co-host as she enjoys these precious early moments with baby Otis.