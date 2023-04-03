Kaley Cuoco welcomes 'miracle' baby with Tom Pelphrey as she shares sweet snap and movie-inspired baby name

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her first baby with Tom Pelphrey as she shares a sweet snap and movie-inspired baby name (opens in new tab) for their 'little miracle'.

The Big Bang Theory star has become a first-time mom after confirming her pregnancy last year.

Kaley, who has been dating partner Tom after going official with their relationship last year, shared an adorable photo of her newborn daughter with fans on her Instagram.

As she shared her movie-inspired baby name and the date her baby was born.

Kaley captioned the snap, "3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief Tom Pelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

Kaley, 37, previously praised Jennifer Aniston for speaking publicly about her IVF struggle. At the time she wrote, "You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes .. stop assuming and judging every little thing! Jennifer Aniston thank u for sharing this story!!!"

And fans are over the moon with their lovely baby news. One fan wrote, "Blessings to your beautiful family."

Another fan put, "Omg, she absolutely beautiful!! 😍😍 Congratulations Momma & Dadda!!"

While a third fan added, "Congratulations from one Matilda mom to another."

Tom also shared some adorable snaps on his Instagram page and in the caption he paid tribute to his 'incredible' partner.

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle...Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend Kaley. You are incredible."

Kaley previously spoke of her desire to become a mom. She said, ”I can’t wait actually to have kids surrounded by all the dogs at our house too and the horses, and raise them with animals and [show them] how to treat them correctly. It starts from the very beginning with puppies and with babies, and showing them how they need to be treated.”

The actress previously teased a show reunion, and it looks like they would have an even bigger reunion after other co-stars have also welcomed babies.

Melissa Rouch fell pregnant after a miscarriage, and welcomed her second child in 2020.

And Johnny Galecki welcomed a boy with his girlfriend.